Danish Creamery Butter Wins Big at World Dairy Expo Championship

Danish Creamery (owned and operated by Challenge Dairy Products) is excited to announce major wins at the prestigious World Dairy Expo Championship Dairy Products Contest, one of the most respected competitions in the dairy industry. These accolades highlight Danish Creamery’s dedication to producing exceptional, Old World-style butter, a tradition that has been carried on for over a century.

The company is incredibly proud of these awards and remains committed to sharing its passion for quality with butter lovers everywhere. Whether cooking, baking, or spreading it on toast, Danish Creamery butter continues to be a luxury worth savoring. The awards were presented on October 1, 2024, during the World Dairy Expo at the Alliant Energy Center in Madison, Wisconsin.

Danish 8oz Salted Euro (85% butterfat) won First Place in the Salted Butter category.

Danish 4 oz Garlic Salt secured Third Place in the Flavored Butter category.

“We are incredibly honored to receive these awards from the World Dairy Expo. It reflects our commitment to preserving the rich heritage of butter-making that Danish Creamery has upheld for over 100 years,” said company President, Michael Burdeny. “Winning first place in the Salted Butter category reaffirms the quality and craftsmanship we put into every product. We look forward to continuing to deliver the premium, delicious butter that consumers have come to love and trust.”

Danish Creamery’s butter is crafted with meticulous care, ensuring a luxurious taste and texture that enhances any dish, whether it’s for baking, cooking, or spreading. Products include:

European Style Butter (85% butterfat): Ideal for creating fluffy biscuits, flaky pie crusts, and rich pastries.

Sea Salted: Slow-churned for a velvety texture with a touch of sea salt.

Unsalted: Perfect for baking, with a delicate, rich flavor.

European Style Specialty Salted Butter: Crafted with premium herbs and salts to elevate any dish.

Garlic Salt: Perfect for savory dishes like garlic bread or roasted meats.

Pink Himalayan Salt: Adds a luxurious touch to both sweet and savory dishes.

Rosemary Salt: Ideal for cooking meats, roasting vegetables, or spreading on bread.

European Style Spreadable Butter: Blended with extra virgin oils for a smooth, easy-to-use spread.

Extra Virgin Olive Oil: Offers a buttery flavor, great for toast or pasta.

Extra Virgin Avocado Oil: A versatile option with a rich green tint, thanks to high-quality avocado oil.

Premium Butter: Danish Creamery’s original butter, beloved since 1895, foil-wrapped to preserve its flavor and aroma,perfect for everyday use in cooking, baking, or spreading.

About Danish Creamery

At the cusp of the 20th century, Danish immigrant families in the fertile hills of Fresno, California, joined to form a dairy cooperative modeled after those they’d left behind in Denmark. By combining their Danish roots with American ingenuity, our butter stays true to the flavor and profile of fine European-style butter that has set the standard and quality for the best butter today but is made in America. Each and every batch of Danish Creamery Butter begins with a commitment to meeting the highest standards for your food and your taste buds. Enjoy Danish Creamery products; inspired by Europe, perfected in America. Danish Creamery is owned and operated by Challenge Dairy Products.