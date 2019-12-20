Danone Awarding Two $ 25,000 Grants for Graduate Students

Danone Dairy December 20, 2019

Danone North America (“Danone”), is excited to announce that it is now accepting applications for the 2019-2020 Danone North America Gut Microbiome, Yogurt and Probiotics Fellowship Grant.

In its 8th year, Danone will award two $25,000 grants to graduate students interested in exploring the gut microbiome, probiotics and yogurt to better understand how they help support and maintain human health and wellness.*

Thus far, the Danone Fellowship Grant has provided support for wellness research on probiotic yogurt consumption during lactation; the use of foods as a delivery vector for beneficial bacteria; technology for studying the adaptation of fermentative microbes to milk; the effects of protein fermentation on the human microbiota and digestive health; and the relationship between probiotics, the gut microbiome and brain function.

Danone will be accepting applications from graduate students until February 14, 2020. The winner will be notified on April 1, 2020. For additional information, qualification requirements and to complete the online application, please click here: http://www.Danone.com/fellowship-application/.

