Danone Canada Recalls Specific Silk Refrigerated Beverage Products

TORONTO and BOUCHERVILLE, QC – The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) has confirmed several cases of potential contamination of Listeria monocytogenes linked to select Silk refrigerated beverages produced on a specific production line in a third-party manufacturer in Ontario and distributed by Danone Canada.

Upon learning of confirmed cases of Listeria monocytogenes linked to these Silk refrigerated beverage products, Danone Canada, together with the CFIA, took immediate action to issue a voluntary recall on 15 Silk refrigerated plant-based beverage SKUs. Danone has also preventatively halted all production and shipments coming from this facility, until further notice, to carry out a thorough investigation.

The official recall notice of the CFIA detailing the product information and instructions for safe disposal is available here.

This recall is contained to certain Silk Canada refrigerated 1.75-1.89 L beverage products only and does not include other Silk items such as Silk shelf-stable beverages 946 ml including Silk Barista range, Silk coffee creamers (“Silk for coffee” & “half & half”, all formats), Silk plant-based food (cheese, yogurt, whipping cream), Silk Nextmilk refrigerated, Silk Unsweetened Almond 940 ml, Silk Oat Original 890 ml, or anything not listed in CFIA’s recall notice.

“We are deeply concerned about these reports, and we are taking this matter extremely seriously. We continue to focus our immediate efforts on protecting our consumers with care through this swift recall, and conducting a thorough investigation with our third-party manufacturer,” shares Frédéric Guichard, President, Danone Canada.

Consumers who have purchased these products are urged to follow the instructions provided by the CFIA and refrain from consuming them. They can contact Danone Canada’s customer service at 1-866-233-5410 or visit www.silkcanada.ca/contact-us/ for guidance on safe disposal and information on refunds.

About Silk® Canada

Silk® has been at the forefront of the plant-based movement since 1977. As plant-based pioneers and part of Danone, a B Corp company, Silk® believes in the power of plants to do a world of good, so people can enjoy good, feel good, and do good, creating better plant possibilities for all. We’ve got the know-how on how good plant-based can be, and that’s why we keep creating better food options that everyone can enjoy. Today we offer a broad portfolio of great-tasting plant-based options, including almond, Silk® Nextmilk, oat, soy, cashew, coconut plant-based beverages, dairy-free coffee creamers, dairy-free yogurt, and dairy-free cheese alternatives. Connect with Silk® online at SilkCanada.ca and on Instagram, TikTok, and Facebook.

About Danone Canada

Danone Canada is a business unit of Danone and operates from head offices in Boucherville, Quebec, and Toronto, Ontario. Danone Canada is the country’s largest consumer-facing Certified B Corporation®, demonstrating that the company meets the highest standards of social and environmental performance, accountability, and transparency. Danone Canada’s ambition is to produce healthful dairy, plant-based products and coffee creamers and beverages, create economic and social value, and nurture natural ecosystems through sustainable agriculture. Its portfolio of brands includes Activia®, Oikos®, DanActive®, Danone®, Silk® plant-based foods and beverages, So Delicious® Dairy Free, StokTM, International DelightTM and more. For more information about Danone Canada, visit www.danone.ca, Facebook (@danonecanada), X (@DanoneCanada) or LinkedIn.