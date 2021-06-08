Danone Canada Recertifies as B Corp With Enhanced Score

BOUCHERVILLE, QC and MISSISSAUGA, ON – Danone Canada, one of the country’s leading food and beverage companies, is proud to announce that it has been recertified as a B CorpTM – with an increased score from three years ago.

B Corp™ certification is conducted by third-party non-profit organization B Lab® following a rigorous B Impact Assessment that evaluates candidate companies according to the highest standards of social and environmental performance, accountability, and transparency.

“I am thrilled that Danone Canada has solidified its status as the country’s largest consumer-facing Certified B Corporation®. Our commitment to use our business as force for good, while pursuing our One Planet, One Health vision – a belief that the health of people and that of the planet are connected and interdependent –, is even more important in the current context. The economic and social impacts of the pandemic have made Canadians more aware of the responsibilities of companies,” said Dan Magliocco, Danone Canada’s president.

In the last three years alone, Danone Canada has spearheaded initiatives to improve consumer health, the environment, the safety and well-being of its employees, the communities in which the company does business and its corporate governance. Each member of Danone’s Canadian Leadership Team is dedicated to one or more of the pillars that underly the company’s B Impact Assessment, in line with the company’s mission of bringing health through food to as many people as possible.

Highlights of Danone Canada’s B CorpTM-certified credentials include:

The company’s sustainable development commitments, including a new waste and recycling management contract to drive towards zero waste to landfill in Danone’s plants in North America, and support for major circular economy initiatives such as becoming a founding-member of the Circular Plastics Taskforce and a signatory of the Canadian Plastics Pact.

The company’s expansion of products that are more natural, organic and non-GMO, and that also contain less sugar and have a higher nutrient density.

Danone’s unique governance model of “One Person. One Voice. One Share”, which enables all employees to have an ownership stake and have a voice in the company’s future.

Achieving a representation of women of nearly 50% on the leadership team, as well as implementing several Employee Resource Groups to continue creating a more inclusive and diverse workforce.

The company’s support for the communities in which it does business, including its volunteer programs and donations of over 6.5 million products to Breakfast Club of Canada in the past three years.

For more information about Danone Canada’s B CorpTM profile, including the full list of its

B CorpTM Credentials and B Impact Assessment, visit www.bcorporation.net/community/danone-canada.

