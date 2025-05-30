Danone is Equipping 6,500 Smallholder Dairy Farmers with Biodigesters to Reduce Methane Emissions

Danone and Sistema.bio have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to equip 6,500 smallholder dairy farmers with biodigesters by 2030, supporting methane reduction on-farm. This innovative solution will be deployed in several geographies where Danone operates, starting with Mexico, India, and Morocco.

Methane is a potent greenhouse gas, with more than 80 times the warming power of carbon dioxide over the first 20 years after its release.

Dairy companies can play a meaningful role in reducing methane. This is because methane emissions from agriculture and livestock make up approximately 40% of global methane emissions, with dairy cattle representing an estimated 8% of these emissions.

In 2023, Danone was the first food company to align with the Global Methane Pledge to reduce 30% of methane emissions from fresh milk by 2030. Since 2020, we have already made good progress, achieving 25.3% methane reduction across our fresh milk supply.

To learn more, please visit Danone.