Danone is Equipping 6,500 Smallholder Dairy Farmers with Biodigesters to Reduce Methane Emissions

Danone Dairy May 29, 2025

Photo Credit; Danone

Danone and Sistema.bio have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to equip 6,500 smallholder dairy farmers with biodigesters by 2030, supporting methane reduction on-farm. This innovative solution will be deployed in several geographies where Danone operates, starting with Mexico, India, and Morocco. 

Methane is a potent greenhouse gas, with more than 80 times the warming power of carbon dioxide over the first 20 years after its release.

Dairy companies can play a meaningful role in reducing methane. This is because methane emissions from agriculture and livestock make up approximately 40% of global methane emissions, with dairy cattle representing an estimated 8% of these emissions.

In 2023, Danone was the first food company to align with the Global Methane Pledge to reduce 30% of methane emissions from fresh milk by 2030. Since 2020, we have already made good progress, achieving 25.3% methane reduction across our fresh milk supply. 

To learn more, please visit Danone.

Related Articles

Floral

Mellano & Company Celebrates 100 Years of Floral Farming Excellence – A Century of Growth and Innovation 

Mellano & Company Floral February 11, 2025

As Mellano & Company approaches its 100th anniversary in 2025, they are eager to continue growing, evolving, and innovating as they enter a new chapter. With a century of expertise and a forward-focused mindset, Mellano & Company is dedicated to shaping the future of the floral industry—staying at the forefront of sustainability, technology, and customer service in the years ahead. The team invites flower enthusiasts everywhere to visit one of their wholesale locations in the coming year and celebrate a Century of Floral Finesse! 