Danone’s (DANO.PA) board is due to meet on Monday to approve Barry Callebaut (BARN.S) boss Antoine de Saint-Affrique’s nomination as chief executive, Le Figaro newspaper reported on Sunday.

De Saint-Affrique announced on April 22 he was stepping down from Swiss chocolate maker Barry Callebaut at the end of August, sparking speculation he would be a top candidate to take over at Danone.

Danone did not respond to requests for comment.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: Reuters