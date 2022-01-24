Danone’s Silk Introduces ‘Nextmilk’ in a Plant-Based Play for Dairy Lovers

Plant-based brand Silk is trying to capture the hearts of dairy lovers with a faux-dairy innovation, Nextmilk.

Beginning on January 19th, the new offering will debut on store shelves, including Target (TGT), Kroger (KR), Publix and H-E-B grocery chain. The offerings include two different milks: whole fat and 2% reduced fat, two categories that are part of an overall decline in dairy amid booming demand for plant-based options.

The company billed the new milk as a “revolutionary” product formulated to “meet dairy-lovers’ taste expectations,” and mimic traditional milk’s rich and creamy taste and texture. The box sports the tagline: “so rich you won’t miss dairy.”

