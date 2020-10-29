Danone’s Two Good Yogurt Goes All in to Reduce Food Waste

Danone’s Two Good yogurt is doubling down on the brand’s alignment with the issue of food waste—which it considers “the world’s dumbest problem.”

It’s an issue that’s become even more acute given the ongoing pandemic.

“One in five mothers are saying their children not getting enough to eat. We have to do something as a marketing community, as humans, as people,”

said Manos Spanos, senior vice president /CMO of brand marketing, yogurt BU at Danone North America, said at last week’s Association of National Advertisers’ Masters of Marketing conference.

In his presentation about the fast-growing Two Good brand, Spanos revealed that Target stores will soon stock cups of the product bearing the words Two Good, Good Save.

