Danzeisen Dairy and Alice Cooper Team Up to Release New Chocolate Milk Bottle

Danzeisen Dairy, a locally owned family dairy and Alice Cooper held a press conference August 26 at the Alice Cooper Solid Rock Teen Center to showcase the newly released Alice Cooper chocolate milk glass bottle. A portion of the sales from the milk bottle will benefit the Alice Cooper’s Solid Rock Teen Centers, a non-profit charity that provides free music, art, and dance lessons to teenagers in Phoenix and Mesa.

The Alice Cooper quart milk bottle will have one of Danzeisen’s most popular flavors, chocolate, which happens to be one of Alice’s favorite flavors as well. For the avid collector, Danzeisen Dairy will also make available an empty glass milk bottle that can be purchased at http://danzeisendairycooper.com

“I was very excited and pleased that Alice Cooper wanted to partner with Danzeisen Dairy to support his charity. We always strive to produce the best milk product we can along with supporting local charities, so we were honored that Alice wanted to put his face on one of our signature bottles,” said Kevin Danzeisen, Owner and Manager of Danzeisen Dairy.

“Solid Rock and I are excited to partner with and represent Danzeisen Dairy because when most people think of Alice Cooper, they picture rock n’ roll, comedy, guillotines, snakes, horror… CHOCOLATE MILK!!!,” said Alice Cooper.

Watch Alice’s steady hands catching his Danzeisen Dairy milk bottle at: https://youtu.be/ls8OHPPB4FM

The Alice Cooper limited edition chocolate milk bottle is now available at Arizona grocery stores and home delivery. To find a location near you, visit http://www.danzeisendairy.com

About Danzeisen Dairy

Danzeisen Dairy is a local, family run dairy with over 60 years dairy experience in Phoenix, Arizona. Our dairy is the first local dairy to offer glass bottles to grocers within the Arizona market – direct and fresh from a local dairy farm only 10 miles from downtown Phoenix. Danzeisen Dairy offers the freshest, best tasting milk direct from the farm.

About Alice Cooper Solid Rock Teen Center

Alice Cooper’s Solid Rock Teen Centers are located in Phoenix and Mesa, Arizona. A 501(c)(3) non-profit charity founded by Alice and Sheryl Cooper, the teen centers offer all youth ages 12-20 with music, dance, and art programs FREE of charge. For info, please call 602-522-9200 and visit http://www.alicecoopersolidrock.com.