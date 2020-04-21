Danzeisen Dairy Selects GetSwift’s SaaS Platform for Home Delivery Launch

PHOENIX- Danzeisen Dairy, which owns and operates a dairy serving greater Phoenix, Arizona, is pleased to announce it has awarded a SaaS contract for e-commerce, order management, and last-mile logistics to GetSwift Limited (Australian Securities Exchange: GSW) as it launches home delivery of glass-bottled milk.

Danzeisen Dairy, which has a dairy with approximately 1,000 cows, bottles 5,000 gallons of milk per day and serves 350 grocers and other retailers in the Phoenix area. GetSwift will help Danzeisen introduce home delivery of bottled milk, with the aim of increasing sales volume by 20% in the near term. Home delivery will begin in Phoenix with plans to expand across all of Arizona.

“We chose GetSwift because it is fully integrated – from handling website orders to communicating with drivers to sending delivery notifications to customers,” said Kevin Danzeisen, owner of Danzeisen Dairy. “We are also looking forward to the ability to bring up items to customers they may not have considered buying when they visit our website.”

GetSwift will power Danzeisen Dairy’s e-commerce site, which offers milk along with other locally-sourced grocery items such as bread and farm-fresh eggs. The platform can validate payment methods upfront, allow customers to modify their standing orders without making a phone call, and send text notifications.

The GetSwift platform will also help Danzeisen Dairy manage deposits and credits for glass bottles, a key component of doorstep service. Customers will be credited for returns as bottles are picked up from their homes.

GetSwift offers global customers a subscription-based cloud service for businesses with recurring product orders, particularly within the produce, meal kit, dairy, farm-to-table, water, home and commercial delivery sectors. The platform brings together four key components that allow recurring delivery industry sectors to employ the best methodology for their logistics fulfillment.

About Danzeisen Dairy

Danzeisen Dairy is a local, family run dairy with over 60 years dairy experience in Phoenix, Arizona. Our dairy is the first local dairy to offer glass bottles to grocers within the Arizona market – direct and fresh from a local dairy farm only 10 miles from downtown Phoenix. Danzeisen Dairy offers the freshest, best tasting milk direct from the farm.