Darigold Fit Milk Now Available in More Than 265 Meijer Stores Throughout the Midwest

Retail Partnership Underscores Farmer-Owned Darigold’s Brand Expansion Plans

SEATTLE — Darigold, Inc., the Seattle-based dairy producer and one of the largest dairy providers in the country, has entered into a retail partnership with Grand Rapids, Mich.-based Meijer stores. Through the partnership, Darigold’s FIT Milk is now available in more than 265 Meijer retail stores across Michigan, Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, Illinois, and Wisconsin.

Through the partnership, the Darigold brand will be available in Meijer locations throughout the Midwest, including Darigold FIT Whole milk, 2%, and Chocolate. All of Darigold’s FIT Milk line boasts more protein (14 grams per serving) and 40% less sugar than conventional milk, is lactose-free, and made with milk from cows that are not treated with added hormones including rBGH or rBST. FIT Milk is ultra-pasteurized, giving it an extended shelf-life and making it ideal for distribution beyond the company’s traditional Northwestern footprint.

“All of Darigold’s products are made with milk from cows raised on family-owned farms across the Northwest – a region that is ideally suited to producing high-quality dairy,” said Dan Hofmeister, President of Darigold’s Business-to-Consumer division. “With production innovations like ultra-pasteurization and ultra-filtration, we are positioned well to deliver Darigold value-added milk products nationally. We are thrilled to partner with Meijer to introduce the Darigold brand to dairy lovers throughout the Midwest.”

Farmer-owned Darigold is actively working to expand its retail business outside of its stronghold in the Pacific Northwest and surrounding states. A staple in the Northwest for more than 100 years, Darigold’s full portfolio of products is made with milk from Northwest Dairy Association member farms in Washington, Oregon, Idaho, and Montana, and processed into high-quality products in 11 production facilities across the same region.

Darigold is nearing completion of a new production facility in Central Washington and is actively working to expand its business. Already one of the largest dairy producers in the United States and beloved in the Northwest where it enjoys a legacy of more than 100 years, the company produces Darigold-branded milk, cream, half-and-half, butter, cottage cheese, sour cream, its full line of FIT Milk products, and its Belle brand coffee creamers. Darigold also produces private label butter and milk for a number of retail partners, and dairy-based ingredients including butter, cheese, and milk powers for institutional customers in approximately 30 countries worldwide.

In addition to this new retail partnership with Meijer, Darigold’s efforts to expand its brand beyond its Northwest footprint have seen it add products to other retailers, including Costco membership warehouses, Whole Foods stores, a variety of grocers, convenience stores and other retailers throughout the New York metropolitan area through a partnership with one of the nation’s largest non-alcoholic beverage distributors, and nationally through a partnership with Amazon.

About Darigold

Headquartered in Seattle, Darigold, Inc. is the marketing and processing subsidiary of the Northwest Dairy Association (NDA), which is owned by nearly 300 family-owned farms in Washington, Oregon, Idaho, and Montana. Darigold process approximately 10 billion pounds of milk annually. The company produces a full line of dairy products for retail, foodservice, commodity, and specialty markets, and is one of the largest U.S. dairy producers. Darigold operates 11 production facilities throughout the Northwest, processing high-quality milk produced by NDA farm families. The company maintains a second office in the Boise, ID area, as well as global satellite offices in Mexico and Asia. It is currently building a 12th production facility in Central Washington that is slated to open in 2025. For more information, visit Darigold.com.