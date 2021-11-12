Darigold Unveils World’s Largest World Cow Mural in Washington

SEATTLE – Darigold, Inc. unveiled a giant World Cow mural painted by Vermont-based artist DJ Barry at their Sunnyside, Wash. processing facility. The 44-by-66-foot mural featuring a Holstein cow with spots arranged as a world map commemorates Darigold’s commitment to ensuring a diverse, equitable and inclusive work environment across its entire enterprise.

Building on the co-op’s century-old legacy of providing high-quality dairy to Northwest communities, Darigold has undertaken a months-long initiative to ensure all team members feel a sense of belonging and excitement to execute its vision of “Leading Dairy Forward.” This ongoing process aided by employees will result in new tools and training designed to help team members thrive. Marie-Claude Milot, Darigold’s Head of People, Culture and Engagement, says Barry’s World Cow concept was a natural fit for the Northwest dairy business.

“This art project is designed to honor the legacy of our member-owners who have worked with cows for over 100 years to produce wholesome, nutritious dairy products,” says Milot. “We hope it will not only bring joy to all those who pass by in Sunnyside, but also demonstrate to team members, customers and member-owners Darigold’s commitment to ensuring a thriving and inclusive workplace.”

Barry, who grew up surrounded by dairies in Vermont, founded World Cow five years ago. Now featured in more than 30 countries globally, the movement includes varying sizes of the Holstein cow painted using stencils Barry produces at his home base. The Sunnyside mural breaks his former world record of a 20-foot-wide cow in Burlington, VT. World Cow’s product sales help support various charities, including a Vermont-based organization that provides food assistance to children from low-income families.

“It has been such a privilege to visit Washington State and paint the largest mural of my career for Darigold,” says artist DJ Barry. “Not only do I drink milk every day to keep my bones strong, but the work that Darigold is doing to promote diversity, equity and inclusion connects beautifully with World Cow’s vision to promote love and unity, hopefully inspiring the world to be more kind and loving.”

As an employer of choice, Darigold is committed to providing a challenging and rewarding work environment with a culture of teamwork and employee engagement. From our headquarters to our processing facilities, members of the Darigold family bring quality, service, and pride to everything they do.

To further support the Sunnyside Community, DJ Barry created a GoFundMe for Nuestra Casa. Founded in 2003 by Sister Mary Rita Rohde, the non-profit organization provides a range of services for immigrant families in Washington’s lower Yakima Valley— especially women. Each year, the 501 (c)(3) assists around 1,000 immigrant adults by providing workshops, referral services and classes— including English language classes that are accessible to entire families.

To contribute to the fundraiser, please visit: https://gofund.me/2d7874fa. Donations are tax-deductible.

About Darigold

Headquartered in Seattle, Darigold, Inc. is the marketing and processing subsidiary of Northwest Dairy Association (NDA), which is owned by nearly 350 dairy farm families in Washington, Oregon, Idaho and Montana. Darigold handles approximately 10 billion pounds of milk annually. Darigold produces a full line of dairy-based products for retail, foodservice, commodity and specialty markets, and is one of the largest U.S. dairy processors. Darigold, Inc. operates 11 plants throughout the Northwest, processing high-quality milk produced by NDA farm families. For more information, see darigold.com.

About World Cow

World Cow is a global art movement and brand headquartered in Middlesex, Vermont. Centered around a Holstein cow with spots arranged as a world map with the accompanying tagline “we’re all spots on the same cow,” World Cow aims to share a message of unity, inspiring people to understand and celebrate their differences. Product sales help support various non-profit organizations, including Astitva in Dehra Dun, India, which distributes bags of refreshments, stationery and apparel to women and children living in poverty.