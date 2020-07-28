Dave Thomas Honored As 2020 ADPI Award of Merit Recipient

ELMHURST, IL – The American Dairy Products Institute (ADPI) is pleased to announce Dave Thomas as the 2020 Recipient of the Award of Merit. The Award of Merit was established in 1991 to recognize individuals who have made a significant difference in the processed dairy products industry.

Dave had an extensive career in dairy spanning 41 years, including operations management roles at Western General Dairies, Gossner Foods and fifteen years as President and CEO of Glanbia Foods. Thomas was instrumental in the growth of Glanbia Foods as he spearheaded several investment and expansion phases, leading the company to become one of the largest producers of American-style cheese and nutritional products derived from whey in the country. During the course of his career, Thomas also played a key role in helping to oversee one of the largest Cheddar cheese plants in the world with the construction of the Southwest Cheese Co. facility in Clovis, New Mexico.

He is also past president and board member of the Idaho Milk Processors Association (IMPA) and a former board member of ADPI and the International Dairy Foods Association. He was inducted into the IMPA Hall of Fame in 2016.

Dave finished his dairy career as Chief Executive Officer of ADPI during which time the association experienced strong growth and significant progress in advancing strategic goals under his leadership.

Dave and his wife Sandy reside in Twin Falls, ID where they enjoy trying to keep up with their 9 married children and thirty-three grandchildren.

