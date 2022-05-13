DBA, Edge Add Experienced Dairy Leader to Drive Corporate Relations

GREEN BAY, Wis. — The Dairy Business Association and Edge Dairy Farmer Cooperative today announced the hiring of Julie Basich as director of corporate relations.

Basich’s experience includes several leadership roles within agriculture. She most recently served as chief operating officer for Fair Oaks Farms in Indiana.

At DBA and Edge, Basich will plan, direct, coordinate and administer corporate membership acquisitions, renewals, sponsorships and benefits programs for the policy-focused sister organizations.

“Julie’s exceptional leadership experience within the dairy community is a huge asset,” Tim Trotter, CEO of the organizations, said. “She understands how to grow value for dairy farmers and agri-businesses alike. We are eager to watch her take our corporate program to the next level.”

In her past roles, Basich specialized in business development, operational oversight and team development, building a reputation as an engaging leader committed to the highest standards of professional excellence. She graduated from Indiana University Northwest with a master’s degree in business communications.

“I’m passionate about the dairy industry and have spent the last 18 years evangelizing the story of dairy to hundreds of thousands of guests at Fair Oaks Farms,” Basich said. “I’m very excited for the opportunity and privilege to assist DBA and Edge in the organizations’ next phase of growth.”

Basich will be taking over for Nicole Barlass, who had been director of corporate relations for the past seven years. Barlass is leaving to focus full-time on her family business but will continue in an advisory role as DBA plans the group’s largest annual event, the Dairy Strong conference in January.

DBA’s members are a mix of farms and agriculture-related companies in Wisconsin. Edge represents farmers throughout the Midwest as the third largest dairy cooperative in the country according to milk volume.

About DBA:



The Dairy Business Association is Wisconsin’s leading dairy lobby group, championing smart and sensible regulations affecting the dairy community. The nonprofit organization is comprised of farmers, milk processors, vendors and other business partners who work collaboratively to ensure that dairy farms of all sizes have the support they need to keep America’s Dairyland strong. More information: www.dairyforward.com

About Edge:

Edge Dairy Farmer Cooperative provides dairy farmers throughout the Midwest with a powerful voice — the voice of milk — in Congress, with customers and within their communities. Edge, based in Green Bay, Wis., is one of the top cooperatives in the country based on milk volume. More information: www.voiceofmilk.com.