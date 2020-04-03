Dean Foods Closing Louisville Plant, Laying Off Workers

LOUISVILLE, Ky. –An affiliate of Dallas-based food and beverage giant Dean Foods Co. plans to permanently close its Louisville plant later this month, according to our news partner Louisville Business First.

Dean Dairy Holdings LLC said it will close its operations at 4420 Bishop Lane, citing unforeseen business circumstances and an attempted sale of the property in bankruptcy for raising of necessary capital. The closure is expected to impact 25 workers.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: Louisville Business First