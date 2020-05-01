Dean Foods Completes Sales of its Uncle Matt’s Business and the Majority of the Meadow Gold Hawaii Business

DALLAS – Dean Foods (“Dean Foods” or the “Company”) today announced that it has completed the previously announced sale of the Company’s Uncle Matt’s business to Harmoni, Inc. The Company also completed the sale of its Hilo facility and related distribution branches on the Big Island, Kauai and Maui, as well as a license to the Meadow Gold Hawaii brand name and related intellectual property to MGD Acquisition, LLC. The Company anticipates completing all remaining transactions imminently.

“These transactions are great outcomes for our Uncle Matt’s and Meadow Gold Hawaii businesses that will ensure that they can continue to provide the healthy, great tasting products that customers love,” said Eric Beringause, President and Chief Executive Officer of Dean Foods. “The close of these transactions also marks an important milestone in our court-supervised sale process, and we are focused on swiftly completing the remainder of our previously announced sales. We thank our employees for their continued patience, hard work and dedication as we have worked through this process.”

Additional information is available on the restructuring page of the Company’s website, DeanFoodsRestructuring.com. In addition, Court filings and other information related to the proceedings are available on a separate website administered by the Company’s claims agent, Epiq Bankruptcy Solutions LLC, at https://dm.epiq11.com/case/southernfoods/dockets, or by calling Epiq representatives toll-free at 1-833-935-1362 or 1-503-597-7660 for calls originating outside of the U.S.

