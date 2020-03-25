Dean Foods, Dairy Farmers of America Call off $ 425M Deal

According to documents filed this week with the U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Houston, Dean Foods Company revealed that Dairy Farmers of America is no longer the lead bidder in the upcoming bankruptcy sale.

Documents state that the Texas-based dairy processor and DFA agreed to “mutually terminate” the $425 million asset purchase. The purchase would have included 44 of Dean’s frozen and fluid facilities, real estate, equipment, inventory and associated delivery systems, along with various liabilities.

Dean Foods is owned by and serves more than 14,500 dairy farmer-members representing more than 8,500 dairy farms in 48 states.

