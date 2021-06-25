Digging in for $30M Cheese Plant Upgrade

CHATEAUGAY — Agri-Mark Inc. and state officials on Friday participated in the groundbreaking of the company’s next phase, toward its $30 million plant modernization project.

The Farm and Cheese factory off of Collins Street and Route 374 is being expanded toward Church Street in efforts to grow in manufacturing space — which is expected to grow by about 6,600 square feet through the project, Agri-Mark officials said.

The dairy cooperative is a critical operative in Franklin County’s economy and its sole major industry, Chateaugay village Mayor Matthew Clarke said.

