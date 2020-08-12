Disruptive Plant-Based Milk Brand Sproud to be Stocked at Sprouts Farmers Market

Swedish brand Sproud, which makes plant-based milk from pea protein, has announced that its drinks will soon be available at Sprouts Farmers Market. It recently entered the North American market by launching on Amazon.

Sprouts Farmers Market is a supermarket known for its focus on healthy living. All 350 of its locations, spread across 23 states, will carry Sproud’s products.

Sproud comes in four shelf-stable flavours —- Original, Unsweetened, Chocolate, and Barista. The latter has been developed by and for baristas. The brand is already widespread across Europe.

