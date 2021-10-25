DMI 2020 Annual Report Available Online

ROSEMONT, Ill. – Dairy Management Inc. (DMI), the planning and management organization that oversees the national dairy checkoff program on behalf of America’s dairy farmers and importers, recently posted its 2020 annual report. You can find the report at www.usdairy.com/for-farmers/resources.

The report provides checkoff funders and other members of the dairy community key highlights of 2020 strategies and programs, an audited financial report and more information for farmers and others. The report outlines activities aligned around its board-approved priorities that focus on accelerating sales domestically and internationally, building trust with consumers and youth, positioning dairy globally and farmer and community relations.

“Our annual report is just one of many ways that farmers and other checkoff funders can learn more about their investment in the program,” said Marilyn Hershey, Pennsylvania dairy farmer and DMI chair. “Not only does the report share examples of 2020 outcomes, it offers links to more information for those who want to take a deeper dive in certain areas of work.”

Hershey also noted that farmers and others have opportunities to learn more about current programming by subscribing to the “Your Dairy Checkoff” podcast, joining the Dairy Checkoff Facebook group and signing up for the weekly Dairy Checkoff Newsletter.

For information about the dairy checkoff, visit www.usdairy.com.

About Dairy Management Inc.

Dairy Management Inc.™ (DMI) is funded by America’s 31,000 dairy farmers, as well as dairy importers. Created to help increase sales and demand for dairy products, DMI and its related organizations work to increase demand for dairy through research, education and innovation, and to maintain confidence in dairy foods, farms and businesses. DMI manages National Dairy Council and the American Dairy Association, and founded the U.S. Dairy Export Council, and the Innovation Center for U.S. Dairy.