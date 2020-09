Today kicks off the start of #HungerActionMonth. Feeding America projects 1 in 6 people in America could face hunger in the wake of the pandemic. That’s why the dairy industry is leading the way to raise gallons all month to help get milk to those who need it most.

Please check out the Raising Gallons video on the front page of www.USDairy.com and feel free to share it on your websites and social media channels to help bring awareness to this cause.