ORTONVILLE, Mich. — In tonight’s Two Americas’ report fewer Americans are quenching their thirst with a glass of milk these days.

In fact, fluid milk sales are down and have been in decline for years and the change has had a far-reaching impact.

Milk consumption is down 42% from what it was a half-century ago and it’s put a squeeze on dairies across the country. Michigan dairy farmers are no exception.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: WXYZ