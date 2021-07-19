DSM Expands Cheese Biopreservation Portfolio With New Phage-Robust Culture Rotations

Royal DSM, a global science-based company active in Nutrition, Health and Sustainable Living, today announces the extension of its Dairy Safe™ cheese biopreservation portfolio, with a selection of new phage-robust culture rotations. With the new cultures, cheese producers can benefit from an even more robust culture rotation system, ensuring reliable and consistent cheese production and optimal phage management. DSM’s all-in-one Dairy Safe™ solution delivers acidification, flavor and assured bioprotection against late blowing and spoilage to guarantee high-quality cheese, including organic varieties.

Manufacturers are under increasing pressure to protect against spoilage in cheese and maintain flawless production to avoid expensive defects. At the same time, demand for great-tasting, sustainable and natural cheese is on the rise, with 34% of consumers choosing cheese products that contain fewer additives or preservatives. Cheese producers must therefore ensure their products are of the highest quality to stay ahead in the market and meet these diverse needs. However, effectively managing bacteriophages (phages) remains a significant challenge for many manufacturers. Insufficient phage management can lead to fermentation delays and production slow-down, which can contribute to increased food loss and have a detrimental impact on cheese flavor, yield and texture.

