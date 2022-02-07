Edge Dairy Farmer Cooperative Applauds Extension of Flavored Low-Fat Milk in Schools

GREEN BAY, Wis. — Edge Dairy Farmer Cooperative applauded an announcement today by the U.S. Department of Agriculture that schools will continue to be allowed to offer flavored low-fat milk for at least the next two years.

The 1% milk option, which has been allowed since 2017, is included in new transitional standards for school nutrition programs that will be in place until a final rule is created for the 2024-25 school year.

“We are pleased to see USDA reaffirm the importance of allowing flavored low-fat milk as an option in our school food programs,” Edge President Brody Stapel said. “Milk’s nutritional benefits for school-age children have been proven time and again, and offering low-fat flavored milk encourages consumption.

“Recent research shows that fuller-fat dairy foods are considered part of a healthy diet. We applaud USDA’s move and look forward to working with the department to ensure that fuller-fat dairy products are recognized as healthy options, even for school nutrition programs.”

Background:

In 2012, USDA updated school meal requirements to reflect the most recent Dietary Guidelines for Americans at that time. The update included restricting school milk choices to unflavored low-fat, flavored fat-free and unflavored fat-free. Milk consumption in schools dropped significantly.

In 2017, Congress began requiring USDA to allow states to grant hardship-based exemptions to school nutrition standards, allowing them to serve flavored low-fat (1%) milk. USDA implemented those standards, which were in place when the pandemic hit. USDA continued allowing flexibility in the program to ensure schools could offer nutritious meals amid pandemic-related supply chain issues.

The transitional standards announced today provide more clarity going forward for schools. A proposed final rule will be released later this year and is projected to be implemented for the 2024-25 school year.

