Edge Dairy Farmer Cooperative Will Receive Up to $50M From USDA for Climate Initiative

GREEN BAY, Wis. — Edge Dairy Farmer Cooperative, one of the largest dairy co-ops in the country, today celebrated an announcement that it will receive up to $50 million from the U.S. Department of Agriculture for a broad climate-smart initiative.

Edge will spearhead a multi-partner project ― Farmer-led Climate Smart Commodities Initiative: Building Success from the Ground Up ― aimed at expanding climate-smart markets and establishing dairy and sugar as climate-smart commodities. The co-op applied for the grant earlier this year through the USDA’s new Partnerships for Climate-Smart Commodities program. The grant was one of 70 announced today.

Brody Stapel, president of Edge, made the following statement:

“This is a tremendous opportunity for Edge to further empower our members as they adapt to an evolving marketplace, one that increasingly demands sustainably produced food. Over the past seven years, we and our partners have built a nationally recognized model for high-impact, tailored agricultural sustainability projects, and we have proven its success in a network of farmer-led conservation groups. Now, we will be able to greatly expand these efforts, connecting more farmers with tools to implement and measure climate-smart practices, and better positioning their businesses for long-term success. We are grateful to be chosen for the funding, and we are excited about what more we can accomplish.”



About Edge:

Edge Dairy Farmer Cooperative provides dairy farmers throughout the Midwest with a powerful voice — the voice of milk — in Congress, with customers and within our communities. Edge, based in Green Bay, Wis., is the third largest dairy cooperative in the country based on milk volume. Member farms are located in Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Nebraska, Ohio, South Dakota and Wisconsin. More information: www.voiceofmilk.com.