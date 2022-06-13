Edge, DBA Promote Wedig, Zuleger to Lead Government Affairs Team

GREEN BAY, Wis. — Edge Dairy Farmer Cooperative and the Dairy Business Association (DBA) announced a pair of promotions to their policy team. Mykel Wedig has been promoted to director of government affairs for Edge, and Chad Zuleger has been promoted to director of government affairs for DBA.

Both previously served as associate directors of government affairs for the organizations, with Wedig assisting on federal efforts and Zuleger on state efforts.

In her new role, Wedig will take the lead on Edge’s strategy on federal ag issues in Washington, D.C. Wedig, who grew up on a Wisconsin dairy farm, previously worked with Cooperative Network, National Pork Producers Council and as a legislative assistant to U.S. Sen. Richard Burr and to the House of Representatives Agriculture Committee.

“I am eager to take on this new responsibility at our organization,” Wedig said. “Working within such a forward-thinking organization with progressive leaders continues to excite me about what the future holds, and I am grateful to be given the opportunity to play a role in our continued success.”

In his new role, Zuleger will lead DBA’s strategy on ag issues in Wisconsin. Zuleger has over 20 years of experience working both as a staff member in the Legislature, including three terms as committee clerk for then-state Rep. Kathy Bernier. Zuleger also brings corporate and association government relations practice to his new role.

“I am excited to lead DBA’s advocacy efforts and continue to promote common-sense policy and regulation,” Zuleger said. “DBA members are on the cutting edge of innovation in production, technology, animal care, conservation and sustainable on-farm practices. It is a privilege to share their message and their priorities in Madison.”

Tim Trotter, CEO of the organizations, pointed to Wedig’s and Zuleger’s extensive experience in policy development and deployment.

“I couldn’t think of two better leaders to spearhead our policy initiatives,” Trotter said. “Most importantly, they have served as key legislative staff, giving them a keen understanding of how to navigate the legislative process. This is critical to realizing our organizations’ member-driven policy goals.”

DBA’s members are a mix of farms and agriculture-related companies in Wisconsin. Edge represents farmers throughout the Midwest as the third largest dairy cooperative in the country according to milk volume.

About DBA:



The Dairy Business Association is Wisconsin’s leading dairy lobby group, championing smart and sensible regulations affecting the dairy community. The nonprofit organization is comprised of farmers, milk processors, vendors and other business partners who work collaboratively to ensure that dairy farms of all sizes have the support they need to keep America’s Dairyland strong. More information: www.dairyforward.com

About Edge:

Edge Dairy Farmer Cooperative provides dairy farmers throughout the Midwest with a powerful voice — the voice of milk — in Congress, with customers and within our communities. Edge, based in Green Bay, Wis., is the third largest dairy cooperative in the country based on milk volume. Member farms are located in Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Nebraska, Ohio, South Dakota and Wisconsin. More information: www.voiceofmilk.com