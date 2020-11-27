Egg Farmers of Canada Once Again Named one of Canada’s Most Admired Corporate Cultures

OTTAWA, ON – Egg Farmers of Canada is thrilled to be named one of Canada’s Most Admired Corporate Cultures by Waterstone Human Capital. This is the third time in a row that the organization’s culture of continuous learning and empowerment, encouraging people to embrace new challenges and work together to advance Canada’s strong and sustainable egg industry, has been recognized.

“We’re extremely pleased with this honour—a testament to having built a strong reputation as one of Canada’s leading agriculture organizations and an employer that maintains a progressive and forward-thinking culture,” said Tim Lambert, Chief Executive Officer of Egg Farmers of Canada. “Every member of our team is an integral part of helping us achieve our mission to be a leader in Canada’s agricultural future. That’s why we take pride in nurturing a culture that encourages openness, cross-discipline collaboration and innovative solutions.”

Based in Ottawa, Egg Farmers of Canada plays a vital role in providing Canadians with a constant supply of fresh, locally produced eggs and in promoting egg nutrition and consumption while representing over 1,100 egg farmers from every part of Canada. The team—totaling 60 employees—administers leadership and educational programs for farmers, oversees innovative research and development programs, and contributes to initiatives that are putting egg farming at the forefront of the sustainable agriculture movement.

“At Waterstone we believe corporate culture drives performance and that it’s an organization’s greatest asset,” said Marty Parker, President and Chief Executive Officer of Waterstone Human Capital and Chair of Canada’s Most Admired™ Corporate Cultures Awards. “This year’s winning organizations have all demonstrated an outstanding commitment to corporate culture and to leveraging their culture as a competitive advantage.”

Building a high-performance culture committed to career development and growth as well as a focus on supporting the well-being of employees were key themes amongst all of this year’s winning organizations. Inspired by the passion farmers have for supporting those around them, Egg Farmers of Canada is focused on nurturing a sense of community throughout the organization. This approach spans across Egg Farmers of Canada—from the leadership of the Board of Directors to their team of exceptional employees.

Above all, honours like being named one of Canada’s Most Admired Corporate Cultures and a National Capital Region’s Top Employer further reflect Egg Farmers of Canada’s commitment to its people who play a key role in delivering on its vision: where everyone—whether it be due to want or need—can enjoy the immeasurable benefits of the humble egg.

About Waterstone Human Capital

Waterstone Human Capital is a human capital management consulting firm specializing in retained executive search, cultural measurement and assessment, and leadership training and development. The organization has successfully helped hundreds of entrepreneurial-minded, high-growth organizations across North America recruit, measure and train for fit. Waterstone is also the founder of the Canada’s Most Admired™ Corporate Cultures and Canada’s Most Admired™ CEO programs. These national programs annually recognize best-in-class Canadian organizations and CEOs, for fostering cultures that enhance performance and help sustain a competitive advantage. For more information visit waterstonehc.com or canadasmostadmired.com.

About Egg Farmers of Canada

Now in its fifth decade as one of Canada’s leading agriculture organizations, Egg Farmers of Canada manages the national egg supply and promotes egg consumption while representing the interests of regulated egg producers from coast to coast. Visit eggfarmers.ca for more information.