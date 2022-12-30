Egg Prices Have Doubled Over the Last Year

Anyone who did any baking this holiday weekend might have noticed that eggs have become more expensive. The price of a dozen grade A eggs jumped from $1.82 at this time last year to almost $3.60 now, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

That’s partly the effect of rising chicken feed prices. But the real culprit is bird flu, which has infected over 57 million hens in the U.S. this year. The disease has been flaring up throughout the year, starting around springtime.

“That was the first time we had egg prices spike. And then we had recurring outbreaks of it,” said Daniel Sumner, a professor of agricultural economics at the University of California, Davis.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: Marketplace