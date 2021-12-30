Eggland’s Best CEO Charlie Lanktree Announces Retirement

MALVERN, Pa. — Eggland’s Best, the #1 branded egg in the U.S., announced today that CEO Charlie Lanktree plans to retire after having served the company for 32 years. As part of the final steps of a successful transition plan put in place several years ago, Kurt Misialek will be adding CEO to his current role as President of Eggland’s Best, effective January 1, 2022.

“It has been a great pleasure and honor to have spent more than 30 years leading a fantastic team,” Lanktree said. “I’m thankful for our consumers who enjoy our products, as well as the suppliers, customers, farmers, and other business partners who have made this such a rewarding experience. I look forward to my next chapter, enjoying time with my wife and family, including our three children and their spouses, and our eight grandchildren.”

Misialek started with the company in 1990 and has continually increased his responsibilities, which include becoming COO in 2015 and President in 2019.

“I am grateful to have had the opportunity to continue to grow throughout my career at Eggland’s Best,” said Misialek. “I look forward to working with my tremendously dedicated colleagues and business partners to drive the Eggland’s Best business to even greater heights.”

About Eggland’s Best Eggs

Eggland’s Best is the #1 branded egg in the U.S. and is an excellent source of Vitamins D, B12, E, B5 and riboflavin. EB eggs have six times more Vitamin D, more than double the Omega-3s, 10 times more Vitamin E and 25% less saturated fat than ordinary eggs. Eggland’s Best’s patented method of production and verification ensures that every Eggland’s Best egg has these superior qualities. Independent testing has also confirmed that Eggland’s Best eggs stay fresher longer than ordinary eggs. The distinctive “EB” stamp on the shell assures consumers and food service customers that EB eggs meet the highest production and safety standards.

Eggland’s Best was voted “America’s Most Trusted Egg Brand” by American shoppers in the BrandSpark Most Trusted Awards; “America’s Most Recommended™ Eggs” by women in the Women’s Choice Awards; and “Product of the Year.” In addition, Eggland’s Best has received more than 100 awards and honors from trusted publications, such as Prevention Magazine, Men’s Health, Men’s Fitness, Taste of Home, Women’s Health and many others.

Eggland’s Best’s hens are fed a strictly controlled proprietary, high-quality all-vegetarian diet, which results in a better-tasting, more nutritious egg that stays fresher longer. EB eggs are available in large, extra-large, jumbo, cage free, organic, hard-cooked, cage free hard-cooked, organic hard-cooked, liquid egg whites, various frozen varieties and are certified Kosher. For more information, visit www.egglandsbest.com.