‘Eight Maids A-Milking’ Christmas Tree Showcases North Country Dairy Women

SYRACUSE, N.Y. Local New York dairy farmers were recently featured on WWNY-TV in Watertown, thanks to a media pitch from American Dairy Association North East when the Jefferson County Dairy Promotion Committee designed an “eight maids a-milking” Christmas tree. The tree was part of “The Twelve Days of Christmas” theme in the North Country Festival of Trees in Watertown, N.Y.

“Getting positive dairy stories in the local media is a critical way to help build trust in milk and dairy farming among consumers,” said ADA North East CEO Rick Naczi. “We’re fortunate to have such an outstanding group of dairy farmers like Peggy Murray who are comfortable sharing their dairy stories to help bridge the gap between the farm and the grocery store.”

Peggy Murray of Murcrest Farms, Copenhagen, N.Y., led the effort for the promotion committee whose dairy themed tree stood out from among the annual event’s 300 trees because it featured photos of local dairy women who represent the “milking maids.” It also included red, black and white ornaments symbolizing red barns and Holstein cows; was perched on an old-fashioned milk can; and topped with a weathervane with a cow in a Santa hat.

In addition to Murray, the ‘milk maids’ include:

Jefferson County Dairy Princess Elizabeth Hyman of Smithville, N.Y.

Angela, Lisa and Casey Porter of Porterdale Farms, Adam Center, N.Y.

Amy Zumbach and daughter Esther, Jefferson County Alternate Dairy Princess, of Zumbach Farm, Henderson, N.Y.

Krystle Oakman and Kassie and Katie Burger of Deer Run Farm, Henderson, N.Y.

Sharon and Beth Horning of County Cousins Farms, Evans Mills, N.Y.

“I always remind women that it is important for everyone to realize the contributions they make to their farm’s success,” said Murray. “I’m proud to be a dairy farmer and am honored that we are able to highlight the amazing women here in Jefferson County who work on dairy farms.”

Jefferson County Dairy Princess Elizabeth Hyman added, “As a dairy princess, it’s an honor to be a part of the tree theme this year, and it sends a great message to the next generation of woman who are looking for jobs in agriculture.”

Jefferson County Dairy Promotion Committee was able to participate in the event thanks to a ADA North East Local Promotion Grant. For more information about the grant, contact Dawn Houppert at [email protected].

Photo caption: New York dairy farmers and Jefferson County Dairy Promotion Committee members Lisa Porter and Peggy Murray stand with the “Eight Maids a-Milking” Christmas tree.

About American Dairy Association North East

American Dairy Association North East (ADA North East) is the dairy farmer-funded organization funded by participating dairy farmer’s checkoff investment to build demand and sales for milk and dairy foods throughout the local region. Representing nearly 10,000 dairy farm families in Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania and northern Virginia, ADA North East develops and implements local programs to drive milk and dairy sales at retail outlets and in schools. The organization also conducts consumer education about dairy through events, traditional and social media, and in collaboration with health professionals through National Dairy Council®. ADA North East works closely with Dairy Management Inc.™, the national dairy checkoff organization, to support nutrition research, national partnerships and developing export markets for dairy to bring a fully integrated promotion program to the region. For more information, visit www.AmericanDairy.com, or call 315.472.9143.