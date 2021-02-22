El Abuelito Recalls Queso Fresco Products Because of Possible Health Risk

El Abuelito Cheese of Paterson, NJ is recalling all Queso Fresco (Fresh, soft cheese) products, because it has the potential to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes, an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Although healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, Listeria monocytogenes infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.

All Queso Fresco products with sell by dates through 032821, have been recalled. The products are sold as El Abuelito Cheese brand, distributed in CT, NJ, PA, NY; Rio Grande Food Products brand, distributed in VA, NC, MD; and Rio Lindo distributed in NC and MD. The products were distributed through Feb 16, 2021 and were available in supermarkets, wholesale, and retails stores.

The following products being recalled were produced at Plant #34-12179 in the following forms

Brand Product Name Size Container Type UPC Code El Abuelito Cheese Queso Fresco Regular 12 oz. Plastic Container 673130100003 Queso Fresco Promoción 10 oz. Plastic Container 673130100078 Queso Fresco de Hoja 12 oz. Plastic Container 673130100065 Queso Fresco 5 Lb. Vacuum Packed 673130100058 Queso Fresco Guatemala 12 oz. Plastic Container 673130100027 Rio Grande Food Products, Inc. Chirilagua Queso de Hacienda 12 oz. Plastic Container 738529005571 Queso Fresco Campestre con Hoja 14 oz. Plastic Container 812324031161 Queso Fresco Campestre Artesanal 14 oz. Plastic Container 738529002518 Queso Fresco con Hoja 14 oz. Plastic Container 738529004581 Queso Fresco Yorito 12 oz. Plastic Container 738529005564 Queso Fresco Olancho 14 oz. Plastic Container 812324031222 Cuajada Fresca Guatemalteca 12 oz. Plastic Container 738529001276 Cuajada Fresca Hondureña 12 oz. Plastic Container 738529001269 Cuajada Fresca Salvadoreña 12 oz. Plastic Container 738529001252 Rio Lindo Queso Fresco Mexicano 12 oz. Plastic Container 718122088587 Queso Fresco Hondureño 12 oz. Plastic Container 718122088591 Queso Fresco Salvadoreño 12 oz. Plastic Container 718122088607

As of February 11, 2021, the CDC reports seven people infected with the outbreak strain of Listeria monocytogenes from four states.

El Abuelito has ceased the production and distribution of the product as FDA and El Abuelito continue their investigation as to what caused the problem.

As the FDA stated, about this outbreak investigation, the Connecticut Department of Public Health collected product samples of El Abuelito-brand Hispanic-style fresh and soft cheeses from a store where a sick person bought cheeses. Sample analysis showed the presence of Listeria monocytogenes in samples of El Abuelito Queso Fresco sold in 10 oz packages, marked as Lot A027 with an expiration date of 02/26/2021. Samples are currently undergoing Whole Genome Sequencing (WGS) analysis to determine if the Listeria monocytogenes found in these samples is a match to the outbreak strain. At this time, there is not enough evidence to determine if this outbreak is linked to El Abuelito Queso Fresco.

Consumers who have purchased the stated Queso Fresco products are urged not to consume and to return product to the place of purchase for a full refund. Consumers with questions may contact directly El Abuelito Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. EST and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. EST at (973) 345-3503.