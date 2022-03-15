Ellenos Launches Four New Flavors at Natural Products Expo West 2022

Ellenos, the cult favorite yogurt brand that originated in Seattle’s iconic Pike Place Market, has announced the addition of three new flavors to its everyday lineup: Pink Guava, Strawberry, and Coffee. They are also launching a new limited-edition flavor, Cherry Pie, which will be available May-August 2022. The brand will be sampling all four of these new flavors, along with some of their best-selling flavors like Marionberry, Lemon Curd, and Key Lime Pie, at Booth N840 during the Natural Products Expo West tradeshow on March 9-11 in Anaheim, CA.

Pink Guava: Sweetened yogurt paired with tart-but-sweet pink guava puree

Strawberry: Sweetened yogurt with Pacific Northwest strawberry puree

Coffee: Coffee-infused yogurt layered with sweetened yogurt

Cherry Pie: Sweetened yogurt paired with tart cherry pie filling and topped with butter cookie crumble

“We’re really excited to get back to Expo West and share what we’ve been working on,” said Alex Apostolopoulos, co-founder of Ellenos, “It takes a lot of time and care to make our yogurt by hand, and we make our fruit purees from scratch, too, so getting to experience people trying it- whether it’s their first bite of Ellenos ever or they’re discovering a new flavor- is really energizing. It reminds us why we do what we do, and more importantly, why we do it the way we do.”

Each batch of Ellenos is handcrafted from scratch over a five-day process, using ingredients like local, rBST-free milk, Pacific Northwest marionberries, and Ecuadorian purple passion fruit. The yogurt first gained popularity as a fresh-scooped yogurt bar in Seattle’s iconic Pike Place Market. Over the last few years, Ellenos has been expanding into cupped yogurt, selling to natural and conventional grocery stores. The brand is currently the best-selling yogurt in the Pacific Northwest at key retailers and has recently expanded into several new markets, including the Southwest, Midwest, and Mid-Atlantic.

About Ellenos:

With early roots in Australia, Ellenos Yogurt launched at Pike Place Market in Seattle after husband-and-wife duo Bob and Yvonne Klein convinced father-and-son yogurt makers Constantinos and Alex Apostolopoulos to bring their family’s Greek yogurt to the US. Ellenos is made with fresh, rBST-free milk sourced directly from a single local farmer, and each batch is made from scratch with a proprietary five-day process. Ellenos is available in flavors like Marionberry, Lemon Curd, and Passion Fruit, along with limited-edition flavors like Pumpkin Pie, Brownie Batter, and Cherry Pie. Ellenos also recently introduced its Scoop Shop Favorites line (previously Pike Place Collection), a dessert-inspired line of indulgent flavors topped with cookie crumble, that includes flavors like Key Lime Pie, Strawberry Shortcake, and Apple Crisp. For more information, visit http://www.ellenos.com.