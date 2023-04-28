Ellenos Real Greek LLC Issues Allergy Alert on Undeclared Egg In Vanilla Bean Yogurt 4oz Cup In Costco 12-Pack

Ellenos Real Greek LLC of Federal Way, WA is recalling Vanilla Bean Greek Yogurt 4oz. cups, sold in Costco 12-Pack case, item #1340833, because it may contain undeclared egg. People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to egg run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume this product.

Vanilla Bean Greek Yogurt 4oz. cups sold in Costco 12-Pack case, lot #073, at Costco Warehouse in Alaska, Oregon, and Washington. The affected Vanilla Bean Greek Yogurt 4oz. cup has the affected BEST BEFORE date of 04/23/2023 printed on a blue foil seal.

The Vanilla Bean Greek Yogurt 4oz cup has the UPC 8 57290 00620 1 and it is sold as part of the 12-Pack case and each case has the UPC 8 57290 00617 1. This is a refrigerated item and packaged in a clear plastic cup with a blue foil seal and can be identified by the blue lettering on front panel display.

The Marionberry 4oz. cups with the Best Before date 04/23/2023 is not affected by this recall. No other Ellenos brand yogurt products of any other size or similarity were affected.

No illnesses or deaths have been reported to date.

The recall was initiated when a few 4oz cups containing bright yellow puree instead of solid white yogurt with vanilla bean flakes were discovered in Vanilla Bean yogurt cups. After a full internal investigation, it was determined that Vanilla Bean yogurt cups were inadvertently used and packed with Lemon Curd yogurt product. The Vanilla Bean yogurt cup label does not declare egg.

This recall is being made with the knowledge of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

John Tucker, the CEO of Ellenos stated: “We learned today of the mislabeling and immediately contacted the FDA, our distributors, and retail partners of the mislabel and to notify of an immediate recall of 4oz Vanilla Bean sold as part of a Variety Pack. We take the health and safety of our consumers incredibly seriously and wanted to remove mislabeled product from the market as soon as possible.”

Consumers with an egg allergy or sensitivity who have purchased the affected product are urged not to consume the product and should dispose of it or return it to their place of purchase for a full refund.

Consumers with questions may contact Ellenos at 206-535-7562 from 8:00am – 4:00pm PST, Monday – Friday.

For media contact or comment, please contact Konnect Agency at ellenos@konnectagency.com.