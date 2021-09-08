Elmhurst® 1925 Expands Offerings with New Pistachio Crème Creamer and Pistachio Barista Edition

ELMA, N.Y.–Elmhurst® 1925, maker of simple, nutritious and incredibly delicious plant-based milks, today announced the expansion of its popular Creamers & Barista lines with its new Pistachio Crème Creamer and Pistachio Barista Edition products. Made with simple ingredients and no added gums or oils, these delectable new varieties are sure to add a touch of flavor to any cup of joe and are now available online at www.elmhurst1925.com; items will also roll out in-stores through October.

Elmhurst’s Pistachio Crème Creamer is the perfect way to add a splash of decadence to your morning cup of coffee; oats and hemp are blended for a velvety richness, combined with real pistachios for a delicious, indulgent flavor, reminiscent of melted pistachio ice cream. With only 1g of sugar and half the fat of other oat creamers, this Pistachio Crème Creamer is the ultimate guilt-free indulgence. Elmhurst’s Pistachio Barista Edition is crafted with only six ingredients, including real pistachios, for a naturally indulgent taste. Rich and buttery, with a touch of sweetness, the new Pistachio Barista Edition delivers a creamy consistency that foams and froths flawlessly for any coffee beverage.

“We’re excited to expand the innovation of our Creamers & Barista lines with the launch of our new Pistachio Crème Creamer and Pistachio Barista Edition,” said Heba Mahmoud, Senior Director of Brand Marketing at Elmhurst 1925. “Crafted with the help of real baristas and using only the simplest of ingredients, these creamy and delicious varieties truly bottle the elegance of pistachios. We used real pistachios for incredibly indulgent products; the Barista Edition has rich, natural hints of pistachio, whereas the Crème Creamer tastes undoubtedly like melted pistachio ice cream. Now customers can enjoy their new go-to latte or cappuccino at the coffee shop or at home.”

Elmhurst’s Pistachio Crème Creamer and Pistachio Barista Edition are made without artificial flavors, carrageenan, gums, oils or other emulsifiers. Both varieties are also Certified Vegan, gluten-free, Non-GMO Project Verified, dairy-free and OU Kosher. Additional information includes:

Pistachio Crème Creamer: Buttery, smooth and nutty with a touch of sweetness, Pistachio Crème is the decadent indulgence your coffee needs. Only 15 calories per serving. SRP $5.99 (32 fl. oz.)

Pistachio Barista Edition: This 2-in-1 steamer and creamer was made for coffee. Rich and buttery for a perfectly creamy and indulgent cup, enjoy the elegance of pistachios at the coffee shop or at home. SRP $6.99 (32 fl. oz.)

Like all Elmhurst products, the new pistachio varieties are crafted through a unique HydroRelease™ method. Using just water, this process separates the components of a nut, grain or seed before reassembling them as a creamy, beverage-ready emulsion, maintaining the full nutrition of the source ingredient without added gums or emulsifiers. This zero-waste process upcycles any waste into renewable energy and is powered by 100% renewable Hydroelectric Power to drive sustainability every step of the way.

Elmhurst’s plant-based products can be purchased in natural and traditional grocers nationwide, including Whole Foods Market, Sprouts, Wegmans, Publix, Kroger, Ralph’s, King Soopers, Fred Meyer, Fry’s, Smith’s Food & Drug, Roundy’s, Bristol Farms, Gelson’s, Fairway, Shaws and more, plus online at Elmhurst1925.com and Amazon.com. To learn more about Elmhurst’s plant-based milks, please visit www.elmhurst1925.com.

About Elmhurst 1925

Elmhurst 1925 makes simple, nutritious, and incredibly delicious plant-based nut and grain milks. Elmhurst was founded in 2017, but the company’s roots date back to 1925. Originally Elmhurst Dairy, the multigenerational, family-run organization operated for almost a century under Max Schwartz and son Henry. After a meeting with plant nutrition pioneer, Dr. Cheryl Mitchell, Henry made a progressive pivot and decided to close his famous dairy plant and found Elmhurst Milked. All Elmhurst plant milks are created through a unique HydroRelease™ method, which uses water to harness the full nutritional content of raw nuts, grains, and seeds. Nutrients are separated and recombined naturally to form a smooth, creamy beverage without the use of added gums or stabilizers. All Elmhurst varieties have six ingredients or less, no added gums or emulsifiers, and up to four times as many nuts as other leading brands. To learn more about Elmhurst, please visit www.elmhurst1925.com, or find us Facebook and Instagram.