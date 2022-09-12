Elmhurst 1925 Fan-Favorite Oat Milk Just Got Creamier and More Nutritious

ELMA, N.Y.–Elmhurst 1925, maker of simple, nutritious and incredibly deliciously creamy plant-based beverages, today announced that it has reformulated its Unsweetened Oat Milk to offer better benefits for its mindful-minded consumers. With enhanced nutritional benefits, Elmhurst’s reformulated Oat Milk is staying true to its mission to keep innovating and improving its product lines.

This new formulation of Elmhurst’s popular Oat Milk offers increased nutritional benefits including more whole grain, fiber, calcium, potassium and healthy fat. Now even creamier, Elmhurst’s non-dairy milk is still the cleanest oat milk option in the category, with an ingredient panel consisting of only three ingredients: real whole-grain oats, water and salt. This new formula includes more calcium, healthy fat and potassium than prior Elmhurst Oat Milk recipes and is in line with the highest dietary fiber content in the industry with 3g per serving from real whole-grain oats.

The recent reformulation has squeezed in more whole-grain oats than ever before, 5g more precisely, loading this recipe with a whopping 25g of whole grains. Made with 52% the daily recommended serving of whole-grain oats to keep your heart healthy, support good cholesterol levels and keep you full, Elmhurst’s Oat Milk is the only oat milk in the category with the Whole Grain Stamp, certified by the Whole Grain Council guaranteeing 100% of its grain ingredients are whole grain.

“You won’t find Elmhurst resting on its laurels any time soon,” said Sr. Director of Brand Marketing of Elmhurst Heba Mahmoud. “We’re dedicated to constantly innovating and improving our products to give consumers what they are looking for – delicious dairy-free milks that are better for their bodies and the environment.”

Like all Elmhurst products, these beverages are crafted through a unique HydroRelease™ method. Using just water, this process separates the components of a nut, grain or seed before reassembling them as a creamy, beverage-ready emulsion, maintaining the full nutrition of the source ingredient without added gums or emulsifiers. This zero-waste process upcycles any waste into renewable energy and is powered by 100% renewable Hydroelectric Power to drive sustainability every step of the way.

Elmhurst’s plant-based products can be purchased in natural and traditional grocers nationwide, including Sprouts, Wegmans, Publix, Kroger, Ralph’s, King Soopers, Fred Meyer, Fry’s, Smith’s Food & Drug, Roundy’s, Bristol Farms, Gelson’s, Fairway, Shaws and more, plus online at Elmhurst1925.com and Amazon.com. To learn more about Elmhurst’s plant-based milks, please visit www.elmhurst1925.com.

About Elmhurst 1925

Elmhurst 1925 makes simple, nutritious and incredibly delicious plant-based nut and grain milks. Elmhurst was founded in 2017, but the company’s roots date back to 1925. Originally Elmhurst Dairy, the multigenerational, family-run organization operated for almost a century under Max Schwartz and son Henry. After a meeting with plant nutrition pioneer, Dr. Cheryl Mitchell, Henry made a progressive pivot and decided to close his famous dairy plant and found Elmhurst Milked. All Elmhurst plant milks are created through a unique HydroRelease™ method, which uses water to harness the full nutritional content of raw nuts, grains and seeds. Nutrients are separated and recombined naturally to form a smooth, creamy beverage without the use of added gums or stabilizers. All Elmhurst varieties have six ingredients or less, no added gums or emulsifiers, and up to four times as many nuts as other leading brands. To learn more about Elmhurst, visit www.elmhurst1925.com, or find us Facebook and Instagram.