Elmhurst 1925 Launches into New Plant-Based Categories at Natural Products Expo West with Debut of First Food Innovation

Elma, NY. — Elmhurst 1925, maker of the world’s finest plant-based dairy products, will introduce its newest innovations – Sour Cream, Maple Walnut Barista Edition, and a seasonal launch, Vanilla Lavender Botanical Blend – at Natural Products Expo West 2023. These launches marks Elmhurst’s evolution from a dairy-free beverage brand to a plant-based food company. For a closer look at what’s to come from the brand, show attendees are encouraged to stop by booth #577.

“Our commitment to delivering the best plant-based products in the industry continues to be an aspect of focus for all future innovations,” said Sr. Director of Brand Marketing & Innovation at Elmhurst, Heba Mahmoud. “You can always count on Elmhurst to elevate the plant-based options in every category we enter by offering the cleanest, most nutrient dense, best tasting, and highest performing products available. We’re so excited for those attending Expo West to be among the first to try to try these new innovations.”

As Elmhurst grows their plant-based offerings, dairy-free Sour Cream is a natural next addition to their product line-up. Unbelievably rich and tangy, and made with only the simplest ingredients, Elmhurst’s Sour Cream is a 1-to-1 replacement for dairy-based sour cream that stands up to cooking and baking applications. This sodium-free alternative is crafted from 6 simple ingredients with an oat milk and hemp protein base, so consumers can level-up any dish without sacrificing taste or texture. The squeezable pouch provides a mess-free, spoon-free experience, making plant-based Sour Cream easier and more convenient than ever before.

“It’s rich, creamy, and tangy – and cleaner than any other plant-based sour cream currently in market,” said Mahmoud. “Elmhurst prides itself on crafting deliciously creamy products with only the simplest ingredients – and we’re continuing to see this vision through with the launch of our Sour Cream, Maple Walnut Barista Edition and unique seasonal blends throughout the year.”

Elmhurst is also expanding their award-winning Barista line with a new flavor innovation: Maple Walnut Barista Edition. This flawless blend of real maple syrup and toasted walnuts delivers warm, inviting flavors that perfectly complement any roast or blend. Richer and creamier than everyday plant milks, it’s perfect for a variety of coffee applications– steam and foam for lattes and cappuccinos or use like a creamer to add a bit of sweetness to hot and iced coffee. Maple Walnut touts an unmatched clean label free from filler ingredients – and it even has 700mg of natural Omega-3 ALA to help support brain and heart health.

Following the success of their seasonal OatNog™, Elmhurst is introducing a new limited-edition flavor for spring: Vanilla Lavender Botanical Blend. Made from whole grain oats, buttery cashews, and lavender extract, this brightly flavored treat froths beautifully, making it perfect for upgrading coffee, cocktails, baked goods with vibrant botanical notes. Like everything Elmhurst, Vanilla Lavender is finely crafted with simple ingredients and no artificial flavors, carrageenan, gums, oils, or other emulsifiers.

Like all Elmhurst products, Vanilla Lavender Botanical Blend, Maple Walnut Barista Edition and Sour Cream are Non-GMO Product Verified, gluten-free, dairy-free, OU Kosher and vegan. These plant-based products are crafted through a unique HydroRelease™ method. Using just water, this process separates the components of a nut, grain or seed before reassembling them as a creamy, beverage-ready emulsion, maintaining the full nutrition of the source ingredient without added gums or emulsifiers. HydroRelease™ upcycles any waste into renewable energy and is powered by 100% renewable Hydroelectric Power to drive sustainability every step of the way.

As a part of Elmhurst’s ongoing recycling program, currently saving approximately 10,0000 mature trees annually, all cartons are 100% recyclable, made from FSC certified paperboard, and transitioned from plastic to paper-based shipping materials for direct-to-consumer orders now using primarily PCR materials for molded fiberboard trays and scrap corrugate as protective filler.

Maple Walnut Barista Edition will launch exclusively at Sprouts Farmers Market before becoming available to retailers nationwide on April 1 at an SRP of $6.99. Vanilla Lavender Botanical Blend will be available March 20, while supplies last at an SRP of $6.99. Sour Cream will launch this fall at an SRP of $6.99.

Elmhurst’s plant-based products can be purchased in natural and traditional grocers nationwide, including Sprouts, Whole Foods, Wegmans, Publix, Kroger, The Fresh Market, Ralph’s, King Soopers, Fred Meyer, Fry’s, Smith’s Food & Drug, Roundy’s, Raley’s, Giant, Erewhon, Bristol Farms, Gelson’s, Fairway, Shaw’s and more, plus online at Elmhurst1925.com and Amazon.com. To learn more about Elmhurst’s plant-based milks, please visit www.elmhurst1925.com.

About Elmhurst 1925

Elmhurst 1925 makes simple, nutritious, and incredibly delicious plant-based dairy products. Elmhurst was founded in 2017, but the company’s roots date back to 1925. Originally Elmhurst Dairy, the multigenerational, family-run organization operated for almost a century under Max Schwartz and son Henry. After a meeting with plant nutrition pioneer, Dr. Cheryl Mitchell, Henry made a progressive pivot and decided to close his famous dairy plant and found Elmhurst Milked. All Elmhurst plant milks are created through a unique HydroRelease™ method, which uses water to capture the full nutrition of raw nuts, grains, and seeds. Nutrients are separated and recombined naturally to form a smooth, creamy beverage without the use of added gums or stabilizers. All Elmhurst varieties have as few as 2 ingredients, no added gums or emulsifiers, and up to four times more nuts than other leading brands. To learn more about Elmhurst, please visit www.elmhurst1925.com, or find us Facebook and Instagram.