Endowment Established in Name of Michigan Milk Producers Association’s (MMPA) President & CEO to Support Michigan 4-H Dairy Youth

NOVI, Mich. — The Michigan Milk Producers Association (MMPA), in partnership with CoBank, is proud to announce the establishment of the Joseph M. Diglio 4-H Dairy Youth Endowment. This permanent fund, to be managed through the Michigan 4-H Foundation, is dedicated to supporting the next generation of dairy youth leaders in Michigan.

“The Joseph M. Diglio 4-H Dairy Youth Endowment will provide unending support helping to ensure young people who are passionate about the dairy industry and agriculture have opportunities to grow, learn and lead, just as many in the industry have had the chance to do,” said Doug Chapin, MMPA Board Chairman, during the endowment’s announcement at MMPA’s 109th Annual Meeting on March 19, 2025.

Partial funding for the endowment’s establishment is a result of MMPA President and CEO Joe Diglio being named the 2025 Robert B. Engel Farmer Co-op Manager of the Year by the National Council Farmer of Cooperatives (NCFC) in February 2025. The award was based on Diglio’s role in delivering solid financial results and benefits to MMPA member-owners, fostering a culture of excellence, communication skills, contributing to community partners and understanding the co-op model. With his passion for youth development and the future of the dairy industry, Diglio selected the Michigan 4-H Foundation as his awarding charity and the NCFC Foundation made a contribution in his name.

“I am honored to be recognized as NCFC Co-op Manager of the Year, but even more grateful for the opportunity to give back in a way that supports the future of our industry,” said Joe Diglio, MMPA President and CEO. “Investing in Michigan’s dairy youth through this endowment ensures that the next generation has the tools, resources and education that they need to carry our industry forward.”

“The Michigan 4-H Foundation is proud to partner with MMPA on this initiative,” said Abbey Miller, Michigan 4-H Foundation Director. “This endowment ensures that young people passionate about the dairy industry and agriculture have 4-H opportunities for years to come.”

To further extend the impact of Diglio’s recognition, the MMPA Board of Directors unanimously voted to match the donation with additional funds through CoBank’s Sharing Success program, establishing a permanent endowment dedicated to supporting dairy youth.

“CoBank is honored to support the Dairy Youth Endowment,” said Leslie Hagle, CoBank’s Vice President of Corporate Social Responsibility. “Investing in the next generation of agricultural leaders aligns with our mission, and we are proud to partner with MMPA and the Michigan 4-H Foundation to ensure youth have the resources they need to be future leaders in the dairy industry.”

Cumulatively, these funds create an endowment that will serve as a long-term resource to support dairy youth programming, scholarships and leadership development opportunities through Michigan 4-H Youth Development. For more information about the Joseph M. Diglio 4-H Dairy Youth Endowment and how to contribute, please visit mi4hfdtn.org/4hdairyendowment.

About Michigan Milk Producers Association (MMPA)

The Michigan Milk Producers Association (MMPA) is a member-owned and operated milk marketing cooperative known for producing high-quality, award-winning dairy products. Established in 1916, MMPA is the 9th largest U.S. dairy farmer-owned cooperative serving members in Michigan, Ohio, Indiana and Wisconsin. At MMPA, commitment to milk quality begins on the farm and extends through all four of their SQF version 9.0 certified processing facilities: a cheese plant in Indiana, a dairy product plant in Ohio and two dairy ingredient plants in Michigan.

About CoBank

CoBank is a cooperative bank serving vital industries across rural America. The bank provides loans, leases, export financing and other financial services to agribusinesses and rural power, water and communications providers in all 50 states. The bank also provides wholesale loans and other financial services to affiliated Farm Credit associations serving more than 78,000 farmers, ranchers and other rural borrowers in 23 states around the country. CoBank is a member of the Farm Credit System, a nationwide network of banks and retail lending associations chartered to support the borrowing needs of U.S. agriculture, rural infrastructure and rural communities. Headquartered outside Denver, Colorado, CoBank serves customers from regional banking centers across the U.S. and also maintains an international representative office in Singapore.

About Michigan 4-H Foundation

Founded in 1952, the Michigan 4-H Foundation is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization based in East Lansing, Mich. Led by a board of trustees, the foundation solicits, manages, grants and stewards funding from private individuals, organizations, foundations and corporations to support the mission and vision of Michigan State University Extension 4-H Youth Development.