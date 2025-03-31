Epicurean Butter Partners with FoodMix Marketing Communications to Expand Reach in Retail and Foodservice Segments

ELMHURST, Ill. – FoodMix Marketing Communications, an independent full-service food and beverage branding agency, is proud to announce its partnership with Epicurean Butter, maker of premium flavored butter. This exciting collaboration aims to advance Epicurean Butter’s presence across retail and foodservice segments – two industries where FoodMix’s deep history and expertise are instrumental in driving brand awareness and engagement.

Epicurean Butter is a brand-favorite thanks to its chef-created flavors that enhance dishes while simplifying the cooking process. Through the partnership with FoodMix, Epicurean Butter is reinforcing its commitment to expanding its retail footprint and strengthening its foodservice offerings.

“As a trusted culinary partner to professional chefs and home cooks alike, we are thrilled to work with FoodMix to share our passion for making gourmet easier,” said Abbey Arellano, brand manager at Epicurean Butter.

The partnership, which began in January 2025, has already contributed to a successful consumer promotion, resulting in sellouts and restocking demands. The duo joined forces to launch Epicurean Butter A.1. Steakhouse Butter at H-E-B stores in Texas. The collaboration with Epicurean Butter and A.1., a Kraft Heinz brand, celebrates the flavor of both brands, making it easy for the everyday chef to prepare restaurant-quality meals at home.

“We are thrilled to partner with Epicurean Butter to develop and execute a strategic marketing plan that speaks to both consumers and chefs,” said Sara Hagen, president of FoodMix. “With Epicurean Butter’s strong product portfolio and our expertise in brand strategy, consumer and customer insights, research, creative and more, we are well positioned to bring the brand’s story to life throughout multiple touchpoints.”

FoodMix’s services and expertise are designed to help brands grow a strategic B2B2C brand story that connects with both B2B and B2C target audiences and Grows Brand Love. As experts in interpreting the “push” and “pull” of food marketing, the agency can translate the voice of the customer and consumer into engaging marketing messaging across all channels through the art of creative storytelling. The agency has experts across all food channels, offering profound knowledge and expertise in foodservice, retail and consumer marketing.

For more information on FoodMix and how it can support your food or food-related brand, visit foodmix.net.

About FoodMix Marketing Communications

FoodMix Marketing Communications is a full-service brand marketing agency, supporting clients in the areas of market research, brand strategy, creative development, communications and innovation. FoodMix has been developing and executing integrated B2B, B2C and, increasingly, B2B2C brand campaigns for some of the biggest and best names in food for more than 30 years. FoodMix has been at the forefront of The Food Renaissance by helping clients interpret and capitalize upon the evolving food culture. For more information, visit www.foodmix.net.