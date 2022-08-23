Epicurean Butter Recalls “Wegmans Lemon Dill Finishing Butter” Because of Possible Health Risk

FDA Dairy August 23, 2022

Epicurean Butter LLC of Thornton, CO, is recalling its 3.5-ounce tubs of ” Wegmans Lemon Dill Finishing Butter” food due to a recall from our frozen dill supplier, SupHerb Farms, because it has the potential to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes, an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems.

Although healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.

The recalled “Wegmans Lemon Dill Finishing Butter ” were distributed at Wegmans Food Markets in New York, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Maryland, Massachusetts, Virginia, North Carolina, and Washington DC.

The product comes in a 3.5-ounce, black plastic cup with a Wegmans label around and on the lid. The cup has a sealed lidding film under the lid. There is a “Best By” and Lot # printed with blue ink by the label around the cup. The following products are subject to this recall.

Product Name  Item #UPC Code  Lot #Expiration Date  Qty
WegmansLemon Dill Finishing Butter 3.5oz 8ct443240 77890 44324 81631407/05/2243
Wegmans Lemon Dill Finishing Butter 3.5oz 8ct443240 77890 44324 81635707/16/22121
Wegmans Lemon Dill Finishing Butter 3.5oz 8ct443240 77890 44324 81643807/21/2284
Wegmans Lemon Dill Finishing Butter 3.5oz 8ct443240 77890 44324 81653608/09/2292
Wegmans Lemon Dill Finishing Butter 3.5oz 8ct443240 77890 44324 81661908/24/22252
Wegmans Lemon Dill Finishing Butter 3.5oz 8ct443240 77890 44324 81670209/14/2284
Wegmans Lemon Dill Finishing Butter 3.5oz 8ct443240 77890 44324 81672209/15/2242
Wegmans Lemon Dill Finishing Butter 3.5oz 8ct443240 77890 44324 81676109/22/2230
Wegmans Lemon Dill Finishing Butter 3.5oz 8ct443240 77890 44324 81679709/30/2295
Wegmans Lemon Dill Finishing Butter 3.5oz 8ct443240 77890 44324 81682910/06/22126
Wegmans Lemon Dill Finishing Butter 3.5oz 8ct443240 77890 44324 81690210/18/22135
Wegmans Lemon Dill Finishing Butter 3.5oz 8ct443240 77890 44324 81703711/17/2233

These are the ONLY lots affected by this recall.

No illnesses have been reported to date in connection with this problem.

Epicurean Butter LLC received notice from its herb supplier that certain lots of frozen dill could potentially be contaminated with listeria based upon a test from one of the supplier’s food manufacturing customers in Canada that used the ingredient in one of their finished products.

Consumers who have purchased 3.5-ounce packages of “Wegmans Lemon Dill Finishing Butter” are urged to return them to the place of purchase for a full refund. Consumers with questions may contact the company at 303-427-5527, Monday through Friday from 8:00am to 5:00pm Mountain Time Zone (MST).

