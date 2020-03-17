Erie’s Pot O Gold Dairy Back in Business Under New Ownership

Milk bottled by Pot O Gold Dairy, now owned by the Steiner family of Crawford County, is available in a handful of stores.

The name of the business and the glass bottles are the same.

Even the slow-speed, decades-old bottling line that Randy Messinger built one piece at a time was included when he and his wife Becky sold Pot O Gold Dairy a few months ago.

Now, after an absence of more than five months, milk bottled by Pot O Gold Dairy, which was purchased by the Steiner family of Crawford County, is available in a handful of stores.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: GoErie.com