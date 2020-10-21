Euromonitor Partners With IDDBA to Host Dairy Consumption Webinar

International Dairy Deli Bakery Association Dairy October 21, 2020

Madison, WI — The International Dairy Deli Bakery Association (IDDBA) and Euromonitor International will be conducting a live webinar on Nov. 10 that delves into the dairy industry and the dramatic shift in consumer shopping and consumption behaviors created by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Titled, “Dairy Consumption in A Post-COVID-19 World”, the webinar will examine consumer behavior prior to COVID-19 and explore how dairy consumption may evolve and adapt in the future as the result of changing consumer preferences and habits.

Registration is free and open to both IDDBA members and non-members.

WHAT: IDDBA Webinar Series: Dairy Consumption in a Post-COVID-19 World

WHEN: Tuesday, Nov. 10, Noon CT

To register, click here.

About IDDBA:  The International Dairy Deli Bakery Association is a nonprofit membership organization serving the dairy, deli, bakery, cheese, and supermarket foodservice industries. Member companies enjoy exclusive benefits and services including the annual tradeshow, leading-edge research, training programs, management tools, and an annual trends report. For more information contact IDDBA at 608-310-5000 or visit iddba.org.

Related Articles

Bakery

Find Endless Inspiration and Expert Insight at IDDBA 19

April 29, 2019 International Dairy Deli Bakery Association

Expert Neighborhood is an area on the show floor at IDDBA 19 where attendees can meet one-on-one with experts to ask questions and discuss industry challenges and business issues. Engage with experts on new retail, leadership, marketing, and regulations to learn how to improve your business. This opportunity is available to registered attendees and appointment space is limited.