Euromonitor Partners With IDDBA to Host Dairy Consumption Webinar

Madison, WI — The International Dairy Deli Bakery Association (IDDBA) and Euromonitor International will be conducting a live webinar on Nov. 10 that delves into the dairy industry and the dramatic shift in consumer shopping and consumption behaviors created by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Titled, “Dairy Consumption in A Post-COVID-19 World”, the webinar will examine consumer behavior prior to COVID-19 and explore how dairy consumption may evolve and adapt in the future as the result of changing consumer preferences and habits.

Registration is free and open to both IDDBA members and non-members.

WHAT: IDDBA Webinar Series: Dairy Consumption in a Post-COVID-19 World

WHEN: Tuesday, Nov. 10, Noon CT

To register, click here.

