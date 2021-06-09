Experts to Discuss Growth Opportunities at Annual Dairy Experience Forum

ROSEMONT, Ill. – Registration is open for the fourth annual Dairy Experience Forum to be held virtually on July 13 from noon to 5 p.m. EDT. The forum is an innovative, disruptive event that will examine the key trends impacting consumers and opportunities to grow dairy sales. The forum brings together key stakeholders and dairy industry leaders at a time when consumer trends are changing, new technologies are emerging, and the demand for transparency is increasing.

This event is hosted by New England Dairy with partnership support from other state and regional checkoff organizations and the Northeast Dairy Business Innovation Center.

Topics will focus on how to drive sales growth by understanding consumers’ needs and becoming more relevant to them through innovation, partnerships and marketing. Discussions will address questions such as, “What global trends can I capitalize on as more dairy is shipped outside the U.S.?” and “What’s next for dairy?”

“Dairy is one of the most popular food categories in America, but growth in some dairy segments is stagnant,” said Jenny Karl, CEO, New England Dairy. “What are the real reasons why and what can we do about it? We invite dairy farmers and business leaders of all types to join us for a dairy-focused forum, featuring leading experts who can help uncover actionable insights to grow the category.”

The forum features its popular live consumer focus group, allowing attendees to hear from multi-cultural Gen Z consumers about their opinions on dairy and farming, as well as purchasing decisions and how their buying habits changed during COVID-19.

There also will be small group breakout sessions for discussions and to brainstorm how the supply chain can learn from and use the learnings to continue connecting with consumers and increasing demand.

Presentations include:

"Opportunities to Grow U.S. Dairy with Consumers Internationally," with Anoo Pothen, Director, Consumer Insights, U.S. Dairy Export Council. Ninety-five percent of the world's consumers live outside the U.S. Pothen will explore consumer preferences with a focus on Southeast Asia, where demand for U.S. dairy has grown in Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam. Recent learnings, consumer insights and opportunities to grow U.S. dairy will be shared.

"Feeding Gen Z: Unleashing Dairy's Superpowers with Multi-Cultural Youth in a Post-Pandemic World," with Philip Kurien, Chief Strategy Officer, The Family Room. COVID-19 has left a profound mark and Kurien will share insights gained from The Family Room's Passion Points Study to reveal shifts in youth culture. This will include Gen Z's new emotional priorities and their connections to dairy. Discover how to create more relevant products, messages and events that meet Gen Z where they are.

,” with Philip Kurien, Chief Strategy Officer, The Family Room. COVID-19 has left a profound mark and Kurien will share insights gained from The Family Room’s Passion Points Study to reveal shifts in youth culture. This will include Gen Z’s new emotional priorities and their connections to dairy. Discover how to create more relevant products, messages and events that meet Gen Z where they are. “Teaching Innovation,” with Mick Ebeling, Founder and CEO, Not Impossible Labs. Ebeling will shatter the myths about what it takes to make a great innovator and provides techniques and solutions for teaching the art of innovation to improve your career and life.

“The forum is a great place to connect with industry peers and to hear from some of the most knowledgeable people in our industry,” said Heidi Dolloff, Board Chair, New England Dairy. “I invite my fellow dairy farmers to join me and tap into a wealth of knowledge and expertise. The forum sparks conversations about how we can keep the dairy industry moving forward.”

Dairy farmers and industry members can register at www.dairyexperienceforum.com

About New England Dairy:

New England Dairy (NED) is a non-profit education organization based in Boston that serves as a voice of dairy farmers in New England and Eastern New York. We champion these dairy farm families and the nutritious foods they produce by connecting people to dairy farms, supporting youth wellness in schools, and delivering the latest nutrition and sustainability science to educators, health professionals, scientists, and media. NED is a state and regional affiliate of the National Dairy Council® (NDC).