fairlife Launches New Line of Real Dairy Coffee Creamers, Aims to Perk Up Coffee Scene

Chicago, Ill. – fairlife, LLC has debuted fairlife® creamers, its latest line of premium products made with ultra-filtered milk. Best known for creating fairlife ultra-filtered milk, an innovative beverage that helped to usher in a new era of value-added ultra-filtered dairy products with more nutrition, fairlife is now extending its dairy credentials into creamers. fairlife creamers are available in four varieties: Hazelnut, Caramel, Vanilla, and Sweet Cream.

The launch of these real dairy coffee creamers marks fairlife’s first venture into the creamer category at a time when more and more adults are drinking coffee. In fact, the coffee category is expected to grow from $15.1 billion in 2019 to $18.5 billion by 2024 and the creamer market is projected to grow alongside it, from $6.1 billion to $7.5 billion. Some experts attribute this growth to coffee’s functional benefits and healthful positioning while others attribute it to people adding less sugar to their coffee drinks or purchasing beverages that don’t contain artificial ingredients.*

“Today, the creamer category is dominated by choices that lean heavily on indulgent flavors. As sales of premium coffee grow, our research shows that many consumers want to enhance the taste of their coffee, not cover it up,” said Bill Kelly, Chief Marketing Officer at fairlife, LLC. “We created fairlife creamers to provide these coffee drinkers with a great-tasting option that offers real dairy with a hint of flavor to enhance their coffee experience. Our creamers are made with ultra-filtered milk and 40% less sugar than other creamers. It’s just another way to offer consumers delicious products with enhanced nutrition profiles.”

Many creamers are created with oils, milk derivatives, and artificial ingredients but fairlife creamers have just five ingredients, including real ultra-filtered milk. All four varieties of fairlife creamers are made without artificial flavors or sweeteners and have 40% less sugar than regular coffee creamers. Each flavor was crafted to deliver a touch of sweetness to help enrich the essence of a home brewed cup without masking the coffee taste. The smooth and balanced creamers are also lactose-free, gluten-free, and are made without the use of artificial growth hormones. They are sold in 16-ounce bottles in the refrigerated dairy aisles of grocery and retail stores.

For more information about the new line of creamers, please visit fairlife.com.

about fairlife, LLC

fairlife, LLC was founded in 2012 to produce nourishing and great-tasting milk-based products made using a patented cold-filtration process that removes some natural sugars while concentrating the protein and calcium naturally found in real cows’ milk. The line of delicious, lactose-free fairlife® products includes: fairlife® ultra-filtered milk, which has 50% more protein and 50% less sugar than regular milk; fairlife® with DHA, ultra-filtered milk with DHA Omega-3 fatty acids to support brain health; fairlife YUP!®, a line of flavored milks; Core Power® High Protein Shakes, a sports nutrition drink to support post-workout recovery; fairlife smart snacks®, a drinkable snack to help curb hunger between meals; fairlife® nutrition plan™, a nutrition shake to support one’s journey to better health; and the newly launched fairlife® creamers, coffee creamers designed to help enhance your coffee experience. In partnership with The Coca-Cola Company®, fairlife ultra-filtered milk and Core Power high protein shakes are distributed throughout the United States (U.S.) and Canada; all other fairlife drinks are available in the U.S. To learn more about fairlife and its collection of products, please visit fairlife.com or follow the company on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

*Source: Mintel 2019