fairlife: Now Made With 100% Canadian Milk

TORONTO- Starting this month, fairlife is bringing Canadians the great-tasting, nutritious milk they know and love, now made with 100% Canadian dairy.

The premium, ultrafiltered milk – which has 50% less sugar and 50% more protein than regular milk – is proudly made by a local team in Peterborough, Ontario, and fully supplied by Canadian dairy farmers.

“We are very proud to announce that fairlife is now made in Canada with 100% Canadian milk,” said Darlene Nicosia, President, Coca-Cola Ltd. “We brought fairlife to Canada because we believe its superior taste and nutritional benefits are the perfect fit for Canadian families who are seeking greater balance in their everyday lives.”

Now rolling out on store shelves nationwide, Canadians can find 1.5L bottles of fairlife 2% White, 2% Chocolate, Whole and Skim featuring the Canadian Maple Leaf and the Dairy Farmers of Canada “blue cow” logo to honour the brand’s new Canadian roots. fairlife will also begin showcasing its new, Canadian-made credentials in national advertising this month.

fairlife was founded in 2012 with the belief that milk and its natural health benefits can create great-tasting, nutritious products that fit people’s modern lifestyles. Through a patented cold-filtration process, fairlife milk flows through multiple filters to concentrate its goodness like protein, while filtering out much of the natural sugars. The result is lactose-free, nutrient rich milk with less sugar and more protein than regular milk – without sacrificing great taste.

The brand’s journey to become 100% Canadian began in 2018 with an $85 million investment for a new, state-of-art dairy facility in Peterborough, Ontario. The facility is now fully operational and has created over 30 local jobs to support the production of fairlife milk in Canada.

fairlife’s Canadian journey has also been supported by a strong collaboration between the brand, the Canadian dairy industry and the Ontario farming community.

“This has been a great collaboration between Dairy Farmers of Ontario (DFO) and fairlife,” said Murray Sherk, DFO Chair. “We are excited to work together with fairlife and further support the Canadian dairy industry.”

about fairlife, LLC

fairlife, LLC was founded in 2012 to produce nourishing and great-tasting milk and milk-based products made using a patented cold-filtration process that removes some natural sugars while concentrating the protein naturally found in real cows' milk. In Canada, the fairlife portfolio of delicious, lactose-free products includes fairlife ultra-filtered milk (2% White, 2% Chocolate, Skim, Whole) and Core Power high protein shakes.