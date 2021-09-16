Fall 2021 Virtual Farm Tours Set – Dairy Farmers Should Encourage Local Schools to Participate to Help Build Trust in Dairy

SYRACUSE, N.Y. – Dairy farmers are encouraged to promote American Dairy Association North East’s Fall 2021 Virtual Farm Tours with their local schools. Set for the week of October 11, the tours will offer a live, real-time behind-the-scenes look at three local dairy farms to see how the farmers care for their cows, communities and the environment to produce milk.

Participating farms include:

Monday, October 11 , at noon: Middle and High School at Stauffer Farms, North Lawrence, N.Y.

, at noon: Middle and High School at Stauffer Farms, North Lawrence, N.Y. Wednesday, October 13, at 10 a.m.: Pre-K and Elementary School at Mulligan Farm, Avon, N.Y.

at 10 a.m.: Pre-K and Elementary School at Mulligan Farm, Avon, N.Y. Thursday, October 14, at 1 p.m.: Pre-K and Elementary School at Star Rock Farms, Conestoga, Pa.

ADA North East launched its Virtual Farm Tour program in 2018, with the intent to explain modern dairy farm practices used to produce safe, high quality milk to consumers. Tours are 45 minutes to an hour long, and ADA North East continues to fine-tune the way the tours are promoted, live-taped and recorded, and the ability to respond in real-time to questions from viewers.

“We learned that virtual programming is here to stay during the pandemic, and the demand continues to exist,” said ADA North East CEO Rick Naczi. “It’s an extremely effective way to reach more consumers that we can just through grassroots promotions and is another tool to continue to develop trust in dairy.”

To-date, the 14 tours hosted live from the farm by eight different farmers from New York, Pennsylvania and Maryland, have racked up nearly 400,000 views between the live and recorded broadcasts.

The tours are easily available using Zoom, Facebook Live or YouTube. To register or to find more information, visit AmericanDairy.com and click on “Virtual Farm Tours.”

###

About American Dairy Association North East

American Dairy Association North East (ADA North East) is the dairy farmer-funded organization funded by participating dairy farmer’s checkoff investment to build demand and sales for milk and dairy foods throughout the local region. Representing nearly 10,000 dairy farm families in Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania and northern Virginia, ADA North East develops and implements local programs to drive milk and dairy sales at retail outlets and in schools. The organization also conducts consumer education about dairy through events, traditional and social media, and in collaboration with health professionals through National Dairy Council®. ADA North East works closely with Dairy Management Inc.™, the national dairy checkoff organization, to support nutrition research, national partnerships and developing export markets for dairy to bring a fully integrated promotion program to the region. For more information, visit www.AmericanDairy.com.