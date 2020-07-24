Farmers Sue to Dissolve DFA

Philip Gruber, Lancaster Farming Dairy July 24, 2020

A small group of dairy farmers has launched a longshot lawsuit that aims to destroy the nation’s largest milk cooperative.

The suit was filed against staff and board members of Dairy Farmers of America on June 22 in U.S. District Court for the Northern District of New York.

The suit alleges DFA used supply agreements to subjugate Dean Foods and regional cooperatives, failed to return adequate profits from dairy processing to its farmer members, and silenced farmer dissent by tampering with milk tests and arbitrarily enforcing animal-welfare standards.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: Lancaster Farming

Related Articles

Deli

Hormel Lawsuit Reveals What ‘Natural’ Meat Really Means

April 15, 2019 Deena Shanker and Lydia Mulvany, Bloomberg

On April 8, the Superior Court of the District of Columbia—a jurisdiction with stringent consumer protection laws—dismissed a lawsuit by the Animal Legal Defense Fund (ALDF) alleging Hormel was misleading consumers. The court held that as long as manufacturer labels are approved by the USDA, the advertising can use the “natural” claims. “[I]f a producer can accurately use a term in a label,” the court wrote, “the producer should be able to use the same term in its advertising.”