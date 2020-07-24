Farmers Sue to Dissolve DFA

A small group of dairy farmers has launched a longshot lawsuit that aims to destroy the nation’s largest milk cooperative.

The suit was filed against staff and board members of Dairy Farmers of America on June 22 in U.S. District Court for the Northern District of New York.

The suit alleges DFA used supply agreements to subjugate Dean Foods and regional cooperatives, failed to return adequate profits from dairy processing to its farmer members, and silenced farmer dissent by tampering with milk tests and arbitrarily enforcing animal-welfare standards.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: Lancaster Farming