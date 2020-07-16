FDA Announces Launch of Grade “A” Milk Search (GAMS) System

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration announces the launch of the Grade “A” Milk Search (GAMS) System, a new tool that allows stakeholders to easily search the FDA’s online Grade “A” Milk Memoranda database.

The new searchable inventory contains all active memoranda issued by the FDA related to oversight of the Grade “A” Program, including Memoranda of Conference Actions (IMS-a), Memoranda of Information (M-I), Memoranda of Interpretation (M-a) and Memoranda of Milk Ordinance Equipment Compliance (M-b). The search capabilities of the GAMS System include both basic and advanced functions with options to allow for additional search fields, including document title/subject, type of memoranda and specific date ranges.

This new database serves as a resource to state and local milk regulatory and rating agencies, the dairy industry, and other interested parties in the safe production of milk and milk products through the application of science-based food safety principles on the farm and at all stages through the processing chain.

The GAMS System is maintained by the FDA’s Division of Dairy, Egg and Meat Products, Milk and Milk Products Branch in the FDA’s Center for Food Safety and Applied Nutrition (CFSAN).

For questions about the GAMS System, please email [email protected].