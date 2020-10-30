Festive Flavors from Danone North America Add Holiday Cheer

**NEW** Silk Almond Dark Chocolate Peppermint Creamer NEW Limited-Edition Silk Almond Dark Chocolate Peppermint Creamer blends rich mocha, tasty peppermint and creamy almondmilk – a smooth holiday treat for your cup of joe! Availability: Currently available nationwide for the seasonMSRP: $4.29 per quart

**NEW** International Delight® Caramel Waffle Cookie Coffee Creamer OMG! A NEW flavor inspired by Santa (We know him!). International Delight with Buddy the Elf™ Coffee Creamers will raise your holiday spirit to epic levels with this new Caramel Waffle Cookie flavored creamer. It tastes just like rich, drizzly caramel on top of a toasted waﬀle cookie and is only available for a limited time! International Delight also wrapped up their seasonal Frosted Sugar Cookie Coﬀee Creamer and Peppermint Mocha Coffee Creamer flavors with Buddy the Elf™ in a special edition bottle to make your fridge more festive. Availability: Currently available nationwide for the seasonMSRP: $3.79

So Delicious Dairy Free CoconutmilkHoliday Nog Because everyone should be able to enjoy a holiday classic, So Delicious is proud to offer its truly delicious dairy free Coconutmilk Nog. Made with a hint of spicy nutmeg and smooth, creamy coconutmilk – this festive favorite is surely something to feel merry about. We also recommend topping with So Delicious CocoWhip! Availability: Currently available nationwide for the seasonMSRP: $3.29

Silk Soy Nog Another great dairy free option to help ring in the season is Silk Soy Nog! With a soymilk base, this festive treat is free of dairy, cholesterol and gluten. Enjoy Silk Nog on its own or with a spike of your favorite spirit – a delicious way to celebrate the season! Availability: Currently available nationwide for the seasonSRP: $2.99

So Delicious Dairy Free Snickerdoodle Oatmilk Creamer Back by popular demand just for the holiday season, So Delicious Oatmilk Creamer brings the creamy taste of oatmilk to your cup of joe. Crafted with gluten-free oats, this delicious creamer brings fresh-baked snickerdoodle cookie flavor with warm cinnamon to perk up your holiday coffee. Availability: Currently available nationwide for the seasonMSRP: $2.79

Silk Dairy Free Heavy Whipping Cream Alternative Silk Dairy Free Heavy Whipping Cream Alternative is a plant-based heavy whipping cream that whips, cooks and bakes! It’s the first dairy-free/plant-based heavy whipping cream alternative available nationally in grocery stores. It whips like dairy and has 0g of sugar per serving – you can swap this cup-for-cup alternative in all your favorite cooking and baking recipes this holiday season. It is also keto-friendly*, gluten-free, vegan-friendly and Non-GMO Project Verified. Availability: Available nationwide year-roundMSRP: $4.49 per pint *Not intended for medical use. If on a medically-prescribed diet, speak to your doctor before consuming this product.

So Delicious Dairy Free CocoWhip So Delicious CocoWhip is dairy-free a coconut-based whipped topping that’s the perfect pair for holiday treats. Gluten-free, Certified Vegan and Non-GMO Project Verified, CocoWhip is the perfect addition to top holiday desserts, add to seasonal recipes – or even enjoy straight from the tub! Availability: Available nationwide year-roundMSRP: $4.49

Horizon Organic Lowfat Eggnog Horizon’s sweet, satisfying organic low fat eggnog is festively delicious. Made from organic milk and real organic eggs with a hint of organic nutmeg, it’s a holiday tradition that your family will love. Availability: Currently available nationwide through the holiday seasonMSRP: $4.29