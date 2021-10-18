Field Roast Expands Distribution of Plant-Based Pepperoni and Dairy-Free Shredded Cheese with National Launch in Whole Foods Market Stores

CHICAGO – Greenleaf Foods, SPC, owner of leading plant-based brands Lightlife® (“Lightlife”) and Field Roast™ (“Field Roast”), announced today that its Field Roast Plant-Based Pepperoni and Chao Creamery Creamy Original Shreds will be available nationally at Whole Foods Market stores beginning this month. Whole Foods Market will be the first national retailer to carry both products, making it easier for consumers to pick up everything they need for the perfect plant-based pizza night.

“We have seen great momentum with our plant-based pepperoni in the food service sector, with our recent partnership with Little Caesars and select pizza chains throughout the United States and Canada, and our continued growth with Chao Creamery has been reflected through increased distribution across produce and dairy aisles,” said Dan Curtin, President of Greenleaf Foods, SPC. “As a leading food brand proud to offer both plant-based meats and cheeses, we’re thrilled to launch these two products in Whole Foods Market stores nationally during National Pizza Month, inviting new and existing fans alike the chance to add bold, delicious flavor to their plant-based meals.”

Field Roast first introduced its Plant-Based Pepperoni in January 2021 in the foodservice channel through a partnership with prominent Canada-based pizza chain Pizza Nova, before expanding distribution into additional foodservice partnerships and at retail. It is the first pepperoni alternative to be made with pea protein as opposed to soy, offering 6g of protein per serving. Field Roast Plant-Based Pepperoni has characteristic fat marbling and is crafted with fresh spices, including whole pieces of fennel, cracked black pepper, garlic and paprika to deliver an authentic, bold pepperoni taste.

Field Roast will also launch Chao Creamery Creamy Original Shreds in Whole Foods Market stores this month. The retailer currently carries Chao Creamery Original Creamy Original Slices. Most plant-based cheese products mimic popular mainstream flavors like cheddar, mozzarella and American, however Chao flavors are uniquely made with coconut-based ingredients and fermented tofu to deliver a buttery, umami bite. Launched in 2020, Chao Creamery Creamy Original Shreds offer the same indulgent, creamy experience as the brand’s Creamy Original Slices, the number-one selling plant-based cheese slice in the United States1. Chao Shreds bring a sharp, savory bite full of the flavor you crave from cheese, without the dairy. Sprinkle onto your salad, melt into your plant-based pizza, or just eat it straight out of the pouch for a sharp and savory smooth bite every time.

For more information on Field Roast, visit FieldRoast.com and follow @FieldRoast on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

ABOUT GREENLEAF FOODS, SPC

Greenleaf Foods, SPC, is transforming plant-based protein with a wide array of delicious and innovative products that satisfy consumers interested in adding protein variety to their diets. Our leading brands include Lightlife® (“Lightlife”) and Field Roast™ (“Field Roast”). Together, these brands are delighting loyal, longtime fans and enticing new ones who never knew plant-based protein could taste so good. The Lightlife and Field Roast portfolios feature nearly 50 products and represent a leading market position in the refrigerated, plant-based protein category in the U.S. Greenleaf Foods, SPC is a wholly owned, independent subsidiary of Maple Leaf Foods Inc. (TSX:MFI).

1 SPINS l MULO + Natural l $ Sales l L52 WE 9/5/21