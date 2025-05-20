Forager Project Launches Dairy-Free Organic Greek Style Yogurt with 10g of Protein 

With more than three years to develop and 25 protein sources tested to perfect flavor and texture, the new yogurt provides an excellent source of protein



SAN FRANCISCO, CA – Forager Project, a leader in organic dairy-free foods, announced the availability of its new Unsweetened Plain Greek Style Yogurt. The product delivers 10 grams of protein per serving, while delivering the thick, creamy texture consumers expect from Greek yogurt – all without dairy, added sugar, or fillers.

While consumer demand for dairy alternatives continues to grow – 61% of plant-based yogurt consumers specifically look for higher protein – many have been disappointed by the taste, texture, and protein content of existing options. Forager’s new Greek Style Yogurt gives consumers the dairy-free protein they need without compromising on taste or texture.

“After testing more than 25 different protein options, we’ve created what we think is a true breakthrough in the dairy-free yogurt category,” said JC Hanley, co-founder and president at the Forager Project. “Cow’s milk may dominate the dairy aisle today, but we believe there’s a better way. We built Forager Project because we know that using cashews and coconuts can deliver delicious food without the negative climate impact from cows.”

Founded in 2013 by father and stepson team Stephen Williamson and JC Hanley, the brand’s mission remains true today: make food make sense by making foods that nourish both human health and the planet’s well-being. As a family-owned and operated business, the team never compromises on its organic ingredients. Using ingredients like organic cashews and coconut cream, the Forager culinary team spent more than three years perfecting the unique blend that gives the new Unsweetened Plain Greek Style Yogurt its smooth texture and nutritional profile.

The new Greek-Style Yogurt boasts:

No added sugar

10g of plant-based protein from organic cashews and rice protein

Thick and creamy texture without oils or fillers

Six gut-friendly live and active cultures

USDA Organic, vegan, dairy-free, gluten-free, and soy-free

The Unsweetened Plain Greek-Style Yogurt is ideal for both sweet and savory applications, from smoothie bowls, parfaits, and more.

Forager Project’s Greek-Style Yogurt is available in 24oz containers at Sprouts Farmers Market and Whole Foods Markets nationwide. Visit foragerproject.com/where-to-buy to find the nearest retailer.

About Forager Project

Forager Project is a family-owned and operated organic dairy-free creamery that creates premium yogurts, milks, and creamers made from cashews and coconuts. In 2013, Stephen Williamson and his stepson JC Hanley founded Forager to help people eat more plants. Today, along with Stephen’s daughter Daisy, they continue the family’s mission of making food make sense. The portfolio of organic cashew and coconut-based yogurts, milks, sour cream, and coffee creamers proves that plant-based eating can be delicious. Forager Project is committed to transparent practices and positive impact throughout our supply chain—from soil to shelf. Discover more at foragerproject.com.